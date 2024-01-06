Foundation announces purchase of two Finlandia University buildings

HANCOCK — Although Finlandia University’s final class of graduates received their diplomas last spring, the college’s legacy will live on thanks to Finlandia Foundation National.

Finlandia Foundation National (FFN), a nonprofit founded in Pasadena, California in 1953 to support and promote Finnish-American interests and offer related programming, scholarships and grants, recently announced they had purchased two buildings that were formerly a part of Finlandia University.

The foundation now owns the structures that house the Finnish American Heritage Center at 435 Quincy St. and North Wind Books store at 437 Quincy St. in Hancock. According to a press release from the foundation, the acquisition is the next step in their mission to preserve the Finnish cultural institutions that faced an uncertain future when the school announced its closure in March 2023.

Marissa Schilling, who received a bachelor's degree in nursing, was the last graduate on stage Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich. The school closed after more than 100 years, due to low enrollment, debt and other challenges.

In order to do this, the foundation has launched a $3 million campaign and has now been able to purchase the two buildings, the archival material, artwork, artifacts, inventory and the resources related to the Finnish American Folk School thanks to the support of donors. They have also secured the positions of the six staff members who are responsible for the ongoing programs, operations and conservation of and care for the material assets.

“With the acquisition of these cultural institutions, FFN moves into the next phase of its overall plan to make them more accessible to the general public, including the digitization of many of the archival records and creating touring exhibitions of the contents,” said FFN Executive Director Thomas Flanagan in a statement. “Additionally, the organization will create an endowment to ensure the future health of the FAHC and entities.”

Finlandia University was founded in 1896 as Suomi College by Finnish Lutheran immigrants. At its peak, Finlandia had more than 600 students enrolled. Last year, the school announced it would be closing at the end of the 2023 school year because of low enrollment. According to the Detroit Free Press, the school had about 424 undergraduate students enrolled in fall 2021.

