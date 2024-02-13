Foundation for Appalachian Ohio grants focus on economic development and quality of life

NELSONVILLE — Grant funding is available for projects and activities that improve quality of life and advance Appalachian Ohio communities for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Grant applications for the Dale Hileman Legacy Fund and the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio opened Feb. 6. Applications for both funding opportunities must be submitted by Tuesday, March 12.

The Dale Hileman Legacy Fund supports economic development and growth and organizations within the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance service area. The service area covers Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas and Washington counties.

Funding requests should not exceed $1,000. Grant applications and additional information are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Hileman.

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio was created to support the region’s nonprofit and public organizations in projects and activities that improve quality of life, with an emphasis on education, regional networking, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs.

Open to organizations in Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties, 2024 grant applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers. Funding requests should not exceed $1,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Applications due March 12 for Foundation for Appalachian Ohio grants