Foundation awards $1.1 million in grants
Feb. 19—HIGH POINT — The Foundation for a Healthy High Point announced $1.1 million in grants for local organizations on Monday.
The local efforts will address access to care, behavioral health, food security, health promotion, immigrants and refugees, maternal and child health, violence prevention, workforce development, and youth-serving organizations.
The approved grant recipients are:
—Community Clinic of High Point ($103,720).
—Triad Health Project ($100,000).
—Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation ($30,000).
—Guilford Adult Health Inc. ($80,000).
—A Simple Gesture ($50,000).
—Greater High Point Food Alliance ($40,000).
—Growing High Point ($70,000).
—Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point ($50,000).
—Go Out For A Run (GO FAR) ($61,100).
—FaithAction International ($30,000).
—The University of North Carolina at Greensboro ($32,340).
—Guilford County DHHS, Division of Public Health ($207,199).
—Randolph Partnership for Children ($20,000).
—Children's Law Center ($40,000).
—Children & Families First (Formerly Guilford Child Development) ($75,000).
—Community Housing Solutions of Guilford Inc. ($40,000).
—Operation Xcel ($38,475).
—YMCA of High Point Inc. ($35,000).
In addition to the 18 Impact Grants, the Foundation also funded three small grants: A Simple Gesture ($10,000), Guilford Education Alliance ($10,000) and United Way of Greater High Point ($10,000).