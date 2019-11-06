Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Foundation Building Materials's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Foundation Building Materials had US$574.3m of debt at September 2019, down from US$747.9m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$22.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$551.6m.

A Look At Foundation Building Materials's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Foundation Building Materials had liabilities of US$269.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$781.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.7m and US$363.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$664.9m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$889.9m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Foundation Building Materials's debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.7 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Looking on the bright side, Foundation Building Materials boosted its EBIT by a silky 48% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Foundation Building Materials's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.