What Is Foundation Building Materials's (NYSE:FBM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 31%, after some slippage. That's tops off a massive gain of 120% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Foundation Building Materials's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Foundation Building Materials's P/E of 27.27 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Foundation Building Materials has a higher P/E than the average (17.5) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

Foundation Building Materials's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Foundation Building Materials shrunk earnings per share by 6.3% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Foundation Building Materials's P/E?

Net debt totals 59% of Foundation Building Materials's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Foundation Building Materials's P/E Ratio

Foundation Building Materials trades on a P/E ratio of 27.3, which is above its market average of 18.3. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Foundation Building Materials recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.9 to 27.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.