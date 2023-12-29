Foundation launched in memory of Shropshire's Charlotte Hope

The family and friends of a passionate volunteer and trainee teacher have launched a foundation in her memory.

Charlotte Hope, 19, died in a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April 2022.

Her brother, Chris Hope, launched Lottie's Way to support children and adults in need across the world and they have raised thousands of pounds.

Her family said they hoped it would be a continuation of her legacy to help others.

"Charlotte obviously had hoped to be a primary school teacher out in Kenya - unfortunately that has been cut short," Mr Hope added.

"What we want to do is actually continue that legacy helping underprivileged adults, children worldwide.

"The stark reality is they don't have the resources we have so we want to help them and give them a better life."

Chris Hope has begun the bid to launch Lottie's Way

The group have so far raised more than £3,000 of a £5,000 target which would allow them to register Lottie's Way as a full charity - something they hope to do early next year.

Their father, Wing Cdr Neil Hope, leads the Taking Football to Africa and Beyond appeal, which operates from RAF Shawbury.

Set up in 2006, it has taken 365,000 items of football kit to more than 60 countries and Charlotte was among its volunteers.

She also worked with Restart Africa which supports abandoned and abused street children in Kenya and Charlotte spent time volunteering at the Restart Centre in Gilgil, one of the projects it supports.

After she died, the family asked for donations to Restart instead of flowers, which raised more than £50,000.

Neil Hope said money raised in his daughter's memory is already paying for children in Kenya to go to university

Neil Hope said that money will pay for five children per year for seven years to go through the Kenyan university system, with the first four already studying - one to become a doctor.

"When we lost Charlotte it was a real shock and you sort of grasp for something, anything really, and other people suggested that some sort of legacy fund would be a good way of doing it," he added.

"I think it just keeps her memory going; she was at university to be a primary school teacher, that was all she ever wanted to be and because she loved Kenya, her intent was to go and work in Kenya so she could carry on doing her voluntary work at Restart and I think that just summed her up really.

"We just thought it would be a fitting tribute to her really."

Mark Smales, who helps to run Taking Football to Africa with Mr Hope, is one of the charity's first trustees.

Mark Smales is one of the charity's first trustees

"They are a fantastic family, he added.

"We know how amazing Charlotte was, how selfless she was, but a lot of that came from her parents.

"The fact of what Neil does for the appeal, the time he sacrifices, the money he sacrifices, and the amount of good it does shows how selfless he is as an individual as well.

"We thought we can do more good here and, it is a cliché, but it is what she would have wanted and I will support this family as much as I can because they support everyone else."

