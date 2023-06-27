Foundation led by Panthers’ David Tepper pledges $2M toward abuse survivors’ center

The foundation headed by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has donated $2 million toward efforts to build a center to help abuse victims — the first of its kind in Mecklenburg County, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Umbrella Center is a family justice center and a public-private collaboration, bringing holistic and wrap around services at a single location for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking and child abuse.

Designed by Jenkins Peer Architect and TMPartners, the center will be located at 4822 Albemarle Rd., once remodeling and other additions are completed. Construction is slated to begin by mid- 2024 with the opening expected in mid-2025.

“Dave and I recognize how breaking the cycle of violence can have such a positive impact on a family,” Nicole Tepper, said in a statement. She added, by supporting the Umbrella Center, “We know we are helping over 10,000 victims each year build safer and more peaceful lives for themselves and their children.”

Safe Alliance, which runs the Clyde & Ethel Dickson Domestic Violence Shelter, Charlotte’s only emergency shelter for people facing imminent danger, will manage the family justice center.

“We are honored that Nicole and Dave have chosen to invest and stand in support of the individuals and families who will be cared for and empowered,” Karen Parker, Safe Alliance’s president and CEO, and chairwoman of The Umbrella Center Steering Committee, said in the release.

Last August, the Charlotte City Council voted to earmark $5 million toward The Umbrella Center. Nearly $29 million has been committed to the project, including through fundraising efforts from Safe Alliance, Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, public contributions from Mecklenburg County and private donors.

Tax-deductible donations may be made online at the Umbrella Center’s website.