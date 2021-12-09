Foundation to pay for home of fallen Lubbock SWAT commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett

More: Lubbock's Miracles Christmas Parade set for Saturday, drivers urged to be careful

Lubbock County Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran who served as commander of LSO's SWAT team.

A national foundation honoring fallen first responders is paying off the mortgage of the family of a Lubbock County SWAT commander killed in the line of duty in July.

The family of Lubbock County Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 15, is among the five Texas families receiving the gift of a mortgage-free-home from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, according to a foundation news release.

The foundation was established in honor of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For nearly 20 years, the foundation has supported the country's first responders, veterans and their families by providing them with mortgage-free homes or paying in-full their mortgages.

Bartlett was shot as the Lubbock County SWAT team he led traveled to Levelland to help police there with a man who barricaded himself in a home and shot at police.

Two other Lubbock County Deputies and a Levelland police officer were also injured. Bartlett was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland where he died.

He left behind his wife Rebecca Bartlett and their three sons.

The accused shooter, Omar Soto-Chavira, is facing felony counts including capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is awaiting trial in the 286th District Court in Hockley County.

The other recipients include the families of Jollyville Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Dylan Rodiek, Austin Police Department Senior Police Officer Lewis Traylor, Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carlos Ramirez.

