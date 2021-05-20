Foundation raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

The bill intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is seen before the signing ceremony, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19. 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
HALELUYA HADERO
·2 min read

A foundation launched by prominent Asian American business leaders earlier this month said Thursday it has raised more than $1 billion to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The announcement from The Asian American Foundation, or TAAF, came minutes after President Joe Biden signed legislation aimed at curtailing the rise in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.

Sonal Shah, the foundation's president, and TAAF board members were also at the White House, where they briefed administration officials, including domestic policy adviser Susan Rice. They discussed how the foundation plans to spend the $1.1 billion in donations to fight back against hate crimes directed at these communities, according to a statement from the foundation. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the meeting to express their support, the foundation said.

Thursday's news builds on the foundation's prior announcement that it had raised $300 million from its board members and other donors. More donors have since pledged contributions to its “AAPI Giving Challenge," an initiative to bring additional funding to Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations that have traditionally been neglected in philanthropy.

“TAFF was founded to close critical gaps of support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and end the longstanding underinvestment in our communities,” said Shah, who previously served as a deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama. ”Today’s historic announcement should send a clear signal to the 23 million AAPIs living in this country that TAAF and our AAPI Giving Challenge partners are here to upend the status quo in favor of a better, brighter future for AAPI communities."

The Asian American Foundation has said its giving will focus on supporting organizations and leaders measuring and challenging violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders; developing a common data standard that tracks violence and hate incidents; and helping create K-12 and college curriculums that “reflect the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders as part of the American story.”

Members of the foundation's advisory council, including CNN host Lisa Ling and actor Daniel Dae Kim, virtually joined the White House meeting alongside representatives from donors, including Mastercard and the MacArthur Foundation.

Separately, TAFF is producing a TV special designed to expand support for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The program, called “See Us Unite for Change — The Asian American Foundation in service of the AAPI Community," will air Friday on multiple channels, including MTV, BET, VH1 and Comedy Central.

__

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

    President Joe Biden signed legislation designed to combat a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. At a White House ceremony, Biden praised lawmakers who seem to agree on little but came together against hate. (May 20)

  • Exclusive: White House meets with The Asian American Foundation

    President Biden, Vice President Harris and other White House officials met this afternoon with members of the The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a newly formed philanthropic group aimed at fighting racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Violent attacks against Asians — lighting victims on fire, stabbings, stompings, assaults with hammers — have continued to rise this year even with more national attention.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: President Biden today signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which directs law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and track specific crimes for more data collection. However, dozens of organizations opposed the legislation, arguing the directive "relies on anti-Black law enforcement" and ignores violence by police.In attendance at today's meeting were Deputy Assistant to the President and AAPI Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu, White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.Sonal Shah, president of TAAF, and members of the group's board discussed with the White House how they plan to distribute the funds across three goals — education, data and research, and fighting back against AAPI hate.TAAF Advisory Council members Lisa Ling and Daniel Dae Kim, representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, MacArthur Foundation and other TAAF partners attended virtually.Meanwhile, TAAF also says it has now raised over $1 billion in total philanthropic contributions, representing an additional $750 million in the two weeks since its launch. The big picture: The U.S. has a long history of anti-Asian racism dating back centuries and of leaving out Asian American history from school programs and textbooks. An 1854 California Supreme Court ruling barred Asian people from testifying in court against a white person. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first major law targeting specific immigrants.During a press conference Tuesday, Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, acknowledged the work that President Biden's administration has done, but also said she would like to "see every level of government issue an apology for the Chinese Exclusion Act."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 1 in 4 Americans Abroad Want To Renounce Their Citizenship — And Taxes Are the Reason

    About 9 million American citizens live abroad. They include executives at multinational corporations, missionaries and college students. Some immigrated to the U.S., became naturalized citizens and...

  • U.S. revises policy that denied citizenship to children of gay couples

    The United States has ended a policy that denied U.S. citizenship to some children born abroad to gay Americans.

  • Alicia Silverstone Stars In a ‘Clueless’-Worthy Rodarte Fall 2021 Collection

    The actress put on her best Cher Horowitz revival for a sequin-and-sand-filled line shot on the beach in California.

  • Biden leaning toward Thomas Nides as ambassador to Israel

    President Biden is closing in on his pick for ambassador to Israel, with Thomas Nides, a former deputy secretary of state, most likely to be the pick, a source familiar with the process told Axios.The state of play: Former congressman Robert Wexler was seen as the other primary contender, and was supported by many members of Congress and a coalition of Jewish organizations, but Biden is leaning towards Nides, the source said, while cautioning that the decision was not final.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nides, currently a Morgan Stanley executive, served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under Barack Obama. He is close to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and other senior Biden aides.The backstory: The Biden administration has come under criticism from members of Congress and policy experts during the current Gaza crisis for failing to appoint an ambassador to Israel or have a senior diplomat on the ground. If Nides is picked, he will still need Senate confirmation.In the mean time, Secretary of State Tony Blinken is considering plans to send senior diplomat Michael Ratney to Jerusalem to serve as the acting U.S. ambassador to Israel, according to Israeli officials, who told Axios that Ratney is expected to arrived on June 1.That's an acknowledgment that, in the midst of the crisis in Gaza, the Biden administration is understaffed in the region. Ratney's appointment would place a more senior and experienced head of mission on the ground until the new ambassador is appointed and confirmed.Driving the news: State Department officials notified the Israeli government on Wednesday that Ratney would be appointed as chargé d'affaires at the embassy in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said. The State Department declined to comment.Ratney, a career diplomat who served as consul general in Jerusalem under Barack Obama and later as special envoy to Syria, would replace Jonathan Shreier, the career diplomat who had been serving as chargé d'affaires since Jan 20. Shreier would remain as deputy head of mission.Ratney, the more senior diplomat, has close relationships with Palestinian leaders from his previous posting in Jerusalem.He served as deputy assistant secretary of state for the Levant and Israel-Palestinian affairs during Donald Trump's first year in office, and worked with the Trump team on their first steps on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. He left in Dec. 2017 after the decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and moved to the State Department's Foreign Service Institute.Ratney’s wife, fellow career diplomat Karen Sasahara, was the last U.S. consul general in Jerusalem before the consulate was closed down by Trump and merged into the U.S. embassy.The big picture: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict had been a low priority in President Biden's early months. Then came a crisis in Jerusalem, followed by an escalating conflict in Gaza — at which point the administration realized its hands-off approach was unsustainable.Since January, Biden appointed envoys for Iran, Yemen, the Horn of Africa and Libya. But unlike his three last predecessors he didn’t appoint an envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Biden also hasn't followed through on his plans to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.Instead, Hady Amr — who was dispatched to the region after the Gaza conflict began — has functioned as both the deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs and the de facto consul general and point of contact for the Palestinians.Go deeper: Netanyahu convenes Israeli Cabinet to discuss potential Gaza ceasefireCorrection: A previous version of this story included a misspelling of Jonathan Shreier's name.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kate Middleton Supports London’s Designers in a Checkered Dress & ‘Eye of the Needle’ Pumps

    The Duchess of Cambridge visited new exhibits at the V&A Museum.

  • Hate crimes bill comes amid rise in violence against Asian Americans

    How the new law affects the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and how hate crimes are prosecuted.

  • U.S. Senate panel approves key Biden judicial pick Jackson

    A federal judge seen as a possible future U.S. Supreme Court pick by President Joe Biden cleared a key hurdle on Thursday in her nomination to an influential appellate court, winning approval in a Senate committee despite Republican opposition. The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Washington-based U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on a 13-9 vote. All those in opposition were Republicans, with two - Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn - voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

  • Fewer independents vie for Vietnam's Communist Party-dominated assembly

    HANOI (Reuters) -Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in an election in Vietnam on Sunday to a largely rubber-stamp legislature that is dominated by the Communist Party but which has taken on a growing role in discussing social issues. Despite increasing openness to social change and a plethora of free trade deals, the party - one of the last ruling communist parties in the world - retains tight control over Vietnam and its media, and tolerates little dissent. Some 92% of candidates standing for the 500-seat National Assembly are party members.

  • Kate Hudson Makes a Case for Pajamas at the Dinner Table in the Silkiest Set & 6-Inch Platforms

    The actress joined her mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for dinner.

  • How Much Millennials Have in Savings — And What That Means For Their Future

    As much flack as millennials get for their bad financial habits, they actually are pretty good savers. A recent survey conducted by Bank of America found that 73% of millennials are actively saving...

  • ‘Not again.’ Colorado mom dies on tribute ride for son killed in motorcycle crash

    “I know my mom is happy and in a better place, no longer in pain.”

  • This Surprising Ingredient Will Make Your Homemade Brownies So Much More Delicious

    Nope, we're not talking about pumpkin or black beans!

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials sent Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas firm, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tent, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and is now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”