Foundation welcomes new interns

Jan. 26—The Ripley County Community Foundation welcomed its newest interns this month: Phoebe Kroen and Connor Miles.

The foundation's internship program seeks to "engage local young people into the work of the Community Foundation in hope that they will become lifelong philanthropists," RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said.

Kroen is pursuing a degree in criminal justice and psychology at Indiana University. With this degree, she hopes to help those in the criminal justice system and their mental health. She chose to intern at RCCF to work hands-on in her community and learn valuable skills for her future career.

Miles is currently a senior at Oldenburg Academy. He is unsure of his post-secondary plans but enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing sports, and exploring. He volunteers at Safe Passage and helps others at any given opportunity. He is excited to be at RCCF because it is an opportunity to learn useful information and prepare him for the real world.

For more information, visit www.rccfonline.org, or visit the foundation's office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.

The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.

The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.

The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving.

Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.

