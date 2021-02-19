Foundations turn to bond market in response to rising need

  • The Ford Foundation Building is seen in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • A sign is displayed on a window of the Ford Foundation Building in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • A plaque is displayed on the Ford Foundation Building in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • A sign is displayed on a window of the Ford Foundation Building in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • The Ford Foundation Building is seen in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 / 5

Philanthropy Bond Market

The Ford Foundation Building is seen in New York, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The foundation is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Alex Daniels of the Chronicle of Philanthropy

As the pandemic’s misery continued last fall, foundation leaders like Robert Ross of the California Endowment discovered a way to pump hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits working to minimize the damage: The bond market.

With its $300 million bond offering in January, the California Endowment became the latest private foundation to issue debt to cover a surge in grant making. The endowment is one of nine grant makers that have issued a total of $3 billion in debt since June to cover increases in their grant making. First out of the gate were the Ford, Doris Duke and MacArthur foundations.

In addition to the California Endowment, the Bush, Kellogg, Mellon, and Rockefeller foundations and the UJA-Federation of New York are recent entries into the bond market.

Ross decided to follow their example because the pandemic and its impact on communities of color was so profound that making grants with a “business as usual” approach wouldn’t help much.

Without drawing down from its more than $3 billion corpus, the California Endowment now has hundreds of millions to spend on improving access to health care and supporting grassroots organizations led by people of color in California. The grant maker plans to give out the proceeds of the bond sale within two or three years and has 30 years to pay back the loan at a 2.49% interest rate.

Ross and the grant maker’s finance team are confident they can pay back the principal and interest and still invest its endowment prudently.

“The philanthropic sector now realizes we have another tool in the belt to strategically overspend,” he says. “This is an approach worth at least kicking the tires on and considering.”

It’s possible more foundations will explore issuing debt to increase grant making. The Skillman Foundation, for example was considering a debt offering before its executive director left in December to lead the McKnight Foundation. Skillman put a final decision on hold as it searched for a new leader. Suzanne Shank, who sits on Skillman’s Board of Directors, co-founded Siebert Williams Shank, which served as a manager on several of the recent foundation bond offerings.

The foundations’ debt offerings came in the form of social bonds, which allow investors to try to improve society and shoot for market returns simultaneously. Some investment groups have internal rules stating that a portion of their investments will be directed to efforts that improve the environment or provide economic opportunities to poor people. Social bonds are one type of investment vehicle that can satisfy those requirements.

To qualify as a social bond, a third party (in the California Endowment’s case, a group called Sustainalytics) has to affirm that the debt will conform to principles developed by the International Capital Market Association. The principles guide how issuers use the proceeds from the offering, how to select and evaluate grantees, how the proceeds are managed, and how the spending is reported to the public.

Social bonds leaped from $17 billion globally in 2019 to a record $141 billion last year, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which rates bonds. Moody’s anticipates a total of $150 billion in social-bond offerings this year, as the desire to issue pandemic-related debt continues.

Certain kinds of nonprofits regularly use debt to expand operations or to finance construction, especially universities and other nonprofits that charge membership or admission, like museums or YMCAs. However, the phenomenon is new for private foundations, which typically have little revenue other than investment returns, says Susan Shaffer, a vice president at Moody’s.

That began to change during the pandemic. Foundations usually go to great pains to protect their endowments, Shaffer says, but they discovered a new appetite for risk as their grantees’ needs soared and revenue dried up for many of them.

Advocates of the foundation bond offerings say the time is right. Unlike nonprofits, whose finances have been crushed during the pandemic, foundations have continued to enjoy strong investment returns for their endowments from the stock market. At the same time, interest rates are at historic lows, raising confidence that foundations can pay off the bonds in the future without eating into their endowments.

Not all foundation leaders are buying in.

Going into debt to increase payout is irresponsible, says Adam Falk, president of the Sloan Foundation. As the final repayment date draws near, a foundation’s money managers could feel pressure to invest their endowment more aggressively and take on more risk, he says. And paying back the principal and interest will put money that could be given to charities into the hands of investors, he says.

There’s no way of telling whether the needs of the future will be less urgent than today’s struggles, Falk says.

“I don’t know that I have the insight to know that this is a once-in-a-century crisis,” he says. “It could be a once-in-a-decade crisis. It could be a twice-in-a-decade crisis.”

Phil Buchanan, the president of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, who has pressed foundations to spend more during the pandemic, says it doesn’t matter to him how foundations accomplish a bigger payout.

Many foundation leaders avoid spending more from their endowment during market downturns, such as the decline that accompanied the onset of the pandemic, Buchanan says, out of fear that their assets will never fully recover. That, in part, has helped drive the move toward bonds.

But the market has rebounded from its pandemic trough, and many foundation endowments have grown larger, Buchanan says.

“This suggests that higher spending levels need not threaten the ability of a foundation to be roughly the same size as it was pre-pandemic, contrary to all the hand-wringing in the spring of 2020 among some foundation leaders who worried about ‘locking in losses,’” he says.

Jennifer Reedy, president of the Bush Foundation, said that when she heard about Ford and the other grant makers’ bond offerings last summer, she didn’t think tapping the debt market made sense for Bush. With its $1 billion endowment, the Minneapolis-based foundation is a lot smaller than Ford, which controls more than $13 billion in assets and has a large staff of financial managers. Reedy figured that Bush was too small to generate a lot interest among the financial-services firms that handle bond sales because the fees involved would be too insignificant.

But the more Reedy thought about it, the more it made sense to her given the low interest rates and extreme need in the region. Bush ended up issuing $100 million in debt. The 30-year bonds came with a 2.75% interest rate, and underwriting, legal, and other costs totaled about $600,000. Since the offering, the endowment has risen to about $1.2 billion, Reedy says, citing preliminary numbers.

Because adding debt to a foundation’s financial ledger can put pressure on future grant payments, a bond offering is a one-time thing, Reedy says. But she said the moment was right not just because her region was in crisis but also the turmoil related to the pandemic and the calls for racial justice created possibilities for real societal change.

“It’s not a strategy you can regularly go to. You have to really believe that this moment is special or that you have an opportunity that is distinctive,” she says. “There is so much opportunity right now for rebuilding and redesigning systems in our region that we think this is truly an unusual moment for us to have an outsized impact.”

___

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Alex Daniels is a writer at the Chronicle. Email: Alex.Daniels@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Kerry says Earth has 9 years to avert worst consequences of climate crisis

    As secretary of state in 2016, John Kerry signed the Paris climate accord. Now, after the Trump administration withdrew, the U.S. is recommitting.

  • Portugal's emergency services workers bumped down vaccine priority list

    Portugal will refocus its COVID-19 inoculation campaign towards vulnerable groups and away from some key state workers such as police and firefighters owing to scarce vaccine supplies, officials said on Friday. Portugal, like many European Union countries, has been slow to get its vaccination programme started. "We must understand that not everyone can be vaccinated at the same time," Health Secretary Antonio Lacerda Sales told reporters, emphasising that over-80s and over-50s with known ailments were the "major priority", though that would not mean completely stopping vaccination of security personnel.

  • Mickey's flashy dress, glowing castle mark Disney World 50th

    To help celebrate, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting, Disney officials said Friday while unveiling the first details of how the massive theme park resort will mark its milestone anniversary. Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the resort the size of the city of San Francisco has faced in its nearly 50 years. Last spring, Disney World closed for two months to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, leading to the temporary furlough of 43,000 workers.

  • This $300 million VC fund is not in Silicon Valley

    Panoramic Ventures just launched one of the largest funds ever by a venture firm in the Southeast.

  • Why Roku Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of streaming video platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down along with many other growth stocks today. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Roku stock was down 5%. Morgan Stanley is raising its price target for Roku stock.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • The Smartest Dog Breeds

    Dogs can be a person's best friend, but they also protect, rescue, assist and support humans in all kinds of situations. Here are the smartest breeds.

  • Is There An Opportunity With The North West Company Inc.'s (TSE:NWC) 33% Undervaluation?

    Does the February share price for The North West Company Inc. ( TSE:NWC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • Amid water shortages and power outages, Texans cry foul over price gouging for bottled water, gas and $1,000 hotel rooms

    Lina Hidalgo, the judge Harris County, the largest county in Texas, said this week that Houston residents, already hit by power outages and severe weather, have complained about exploitative prices. “The main types of things we’re seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates,” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee told the Associated Press.

  • Am I eligible for California's $600 COVID-19 stimulus check and other aid?

    In all, the state will provide 5.7 million payments to low-income Californians as part of the $9.6-billion economic recovery package.

  • I pay rent to my boyfriend and help run his property business. He takes my commissions and won’t discuss marriage. What can I do?

    ‘Six months ago, I became very frustrated and made a few spreadsheets: one documenting the rent I have paid over the last 10 years, one for all of the unpaid labor.’

  • Should You Add at Least a Little Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the hottest investment on the planet right now, and it's making a lot of noise in the markets. This digital currency has been around since 2009 but has experienced recent all-time highs that have helped many investors double their returns in only a few months. As the world's first decentralized currency to hit the market, many believe that Bitcoin and its blockchain technology can revolutionize financial services.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Married friends on my road trip only paid one contribution for gas money. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Griffin Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ Short Selling Will Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said the Reddit-fueled market turmoil last month will diminish the amount of short selling by hedge funds.“There’s no doubt in the foreseeable future the amount of short selling will be reduced by the events of the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said Friday in an interview with CNBC.A day earlier, Griffin testified before the House Financial Services Committee along with the heads of Reddit, Robinhood Markets and Melvin Capital Management. Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks angered retail investors and prompted the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel Spar With Lawmakers Over Retail Trading Citadel, Griffin and his partners invested $2 billion in Melvin, which incurred heavy losses wagering against GameStop and other companies. Citadel’s hedge fund business has about $34 billion under management. (Updates with GameStop in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. What Happened: The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends. The data analytics firm’s shares fell to their lowest level since late January after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings per share of 6 cents per share. On average, analysts estimated a profit of 2 cents per share. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ On Thursday, the company’s shares extended losses for the sixth straight trading day as a stock lock-up period expired, freeing up 80% or 1.8 billion shares for sale. Since declaring results, Palantir stock has fallen over 16%. Why It Matters: The selloff has attracted the attention of the online crowd who are further enthused by the loose association with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — who was a former business partner of Thiel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, WallStreetBets targeted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unlike GameStop or AMC, Palantir is not in the crosshairs of short-sellers. The GameStop short squeeze drama has now moved to Congress where on Thursday the House Financial Services Committee held a special hearing on the matter. See Also: GameStop Fame's Roaring Kitty To Congress: 'In Short, I Like The Stock' Price Action: Palantir shares closed nearly 7% lower at $25.17 on Thursday and rose 4.85% to $26.39 in the after-hours session. Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's WhyDelay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.