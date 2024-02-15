Founded by Leo Frigo, Paul's Pantry in Green Bay turns 40. Here is how it has grown over the years.

GREEN BAY - Wednesday marked 40 years since Paul's Pantry opened in Green Bay. Since 1984, the pantry has become one of the largest and busiest pantries in the area, allowing residents to shop for what they need from the pantry.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proclaimed Feb. 14 as "Paul's Pantry Day" in a celebration marking the 40th anniversary Wednesday morning.

Here are five things to know about how the pantry has grown as it turns 40.

An ad in the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Dec. 20, 1983, announces the new Paul's Pantry.

Paul's was an idea of Green Bay philanthropy icon Leo Frigo

The pantry opened its doors on Valentine's Day in 1984. Leo Frigo would spend time helping out at St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store while he was president of the Frigo Cheese Corporation based in Iron Mountain, Michigan. After he retired at age 52, Frigo wanted to spend the rest of his career helping people in need. He wanted to find a way to prevent food from local businesses from going to waste and was inspired after visiting a food pantry in Appleton.

He saw a greater need in the Green Bay area and opened the pantry initially in a room in the back of the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Leo Frigo Way before opening the current Paul's building.

Frigo would go to grocery stores and ask for their leftover food, even going dumpster diving to save their food that was no longer sellable.

He died Feb. 13, 2001, a day before the pantry turned 17, in a car accident while he was delivering food to a resident. The Tower Drive Bridge, which carries Interstate 43 traffic over the Fox River, was renamed the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in 2001 to honor his impact in the city.

From serving 800 people a day to becoming one of the largest food banks in Wisconsin

About 800 people stopped by the pantry on opening day in 1984. Since then, Paul's has had over 1.5 million visits for food and has handled over 174 million pounds of food, according to data from the pantry.

Everyone is allowed to shop for his or her own groceries at Paul's.

"Because of your efforts, this little old pantry in Green Bay, Wisconsin is the largest food pantry in the entire state and it is one of the largest food pantries in the entire country," said Bob Hornacek, Paul's Pantry assistant executive director.

Clients pick through sandwiches on March 17, 2020, at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.

Paul's is 100% community-run

The pantry depends on volunteers, food and money from community members and grocers to run. It doesn't take funding from federal or local revenue, Feeding America or United Way.

Volunteers have spent over 3.3 million hours running the pantry.

A Feb. 21, 1984, Press-Gazette article reports 800 people stopped by the pantry on its opening day.

The need for food assistance is greater than ever in Green Bay

Last year was the busiest year on record at Paul's. In total, there were 50,581 visits to the pantry in 2023 from 4,290 households. On average, families took around 91 pounds of groceries home from the pantry, said Craig Robbins, the executive director.

In 2024, Paul's serves about 240 families per shopping day — providing about 26,000 pounds of food everyday.

Food limits are placed on certain food items on March 17, 2020, at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.

Food donations are always accepted, and cheese is overfilling

Paul's Pantry accepts donations of food, and a list of requested foods, hygiene products, and other items is regularly updated for anyone to donate. It can be found at www.paulspantry.org.

What's always available at the pantry? Cheese, up to four coolers' worth.

"We've been full before with donations of cheese," Robbins said. "Sometimes we will say 'that’s enough cheese.'"

Benita Mathew is a health reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Paul's Pantry in Green Bay turns 40. Here's how it has grown