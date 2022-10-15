Founder of Blyth Tall Ships project recognised for training

Clive Gray (left) receives his National Lottery Heritage Award from historian David Olusoga (right)

The man behind a shipbuilding and shipwright project which has helped hundreds of young people find skills and jobs has been honoured.

Clive Gray started the Blyth Tall Ships Project to celebrate the town's maritime past, offering skills and qualifications.

What started in 2009 as a project to build a small traditional sailing boat has seen more than 500 people trained.

He has been recognised with a National Lottery Heritage Award.

The project, which aimed to help young people without training or jobs, now sends apprentices and qualified workers into the local engineering and offshore sectors.

Mr Gray said that was "life changing" for many people.

"I think for lots of people we get who say 'this was the turning point' that it got them from being in a rut to getting on a different set of tramlines," he said

"We've grown to having 350 volunteers, and we've had more than 500 people working on NVQ levels one, two and three and 85% of them have got jobs almost immediately."

Nik who started as a trainee now has a job as a trainer

Nik Hawthorne, who joined as trainee, is now employed as a trainer and said he believed the project also helped peoples' wellbeing.

"People can find a lot of new skills here which obviously helps with their wellbeing, we do a lot of wellbeing courses just to ensure people can be part of the project," he said.

The project celebrates the town's maritime history, with restoration work continuing on the Williams II.

It is almost exactly the same size as the original vessel which was built in Blyth and sailed by Captain William Smith to discover the first land in Antarctica - now called the Southern Shetland Islands - in 1819.

The restored Williams II offers voyages recreating some of the experiences William Smith would have had

The work has impressed historian David Olusoga who praised Mr Gray for improving the lives of young people, adding he had "never seen anything like it".

"I think what he's done is remarkable in lots of ways," said Mr Olusoga.

"It's about heritage, pride in the region and using skills to intervene in the lives of young people, using history and heritage to change the future."

As well as the trophy Mr Gray also receives a £5,000 prize for the organisation.

Members of the project working on the Williams II

