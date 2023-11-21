Founder of controversial Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary loses battle with cancer, family says

The founder of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County has passed away.

Jama Hedgecoth first opened Noah’s Ark in 1978 in Ellenwood before moving to its current 250-acre location in Locust Grove in 1990.

“Named for the biblical Noah’s Ark, which represented a vessel of safety in the midst of danger, Jama’s Ark was built to shield children and animals from today’s floods of abuse and neglect,” the sanctuary’s website describes.

Hedgecoth’s family says she endured a short battle with cancer.

“We are rejoicing that she is fully healed. The Lord has been so gracious to us allowing family and friends time with her in her last days. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on. We guarantee it,” her family wrote in her obituary.

Funeral services are planned for Sunday afternoon at Bridge City Church.

Channel 2 Action News has reported for over a year about controversy surrounding the animal sanctuary.

In October, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary began partially reopening to the public for the first time since closing on and off since an outbreak of the bird flu at the sanctuary in August 2022 that led to 700 vultures being found dead on the grounds.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary President Shelly Lackly sat down with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln in May and told her that criticism of her leadership grew after she asked Hedgecoth to resign from the sanctuary.

Three employees, including Lackly, were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in September.

