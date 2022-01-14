Founder of far-right Oath Keepers to face seditious conspiracy charges in court

FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers poses during an interview session in Eureka
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, is due in a federal court in Plano, Texas, on Friday to face seditious conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes and 10 other associates or members of the group were accused by the Justice Department in an indictment unsealed on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-arrests-far-right-militia-group-oath-keepers-leader-jan-6-probe-nyt-2022-01-13 of plotting to storm the Capitol by force, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Rhodes is the most high-profile defendant of more than 725 charged so far for allegedly taking part in the attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters. The riot was fueled by Trump's false claims that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

The indictment also marks the first time that prosecutors have charged anyone in the attacks with seditious conspiracy, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers, which believes the federal government is encroaching on its rights. Its membership is largely made up of current and retired military and law enforcement officials.

The indictment portrays Rhodes as a ringleader who warned his members to prepare for a "bloody and desperate fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/a-bloody-desperate-fight-us-prosecutors-release-oath-keepers-communications-2022-01-13" to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president.

It says he helped rally his members to go to Washington and played a key role in organizing and helping stage logistics for the group, including the establishment of so-called "quick reaction force" teams that stashed firearms outside the city limits.

The indictment also says Rhodes spent thousands of dollars stockpiling gear and weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, night vision goggles and ammunition.

An attorney for Rhodes said he was arrested by the FBI at his home in Granbury, Texas, on Thursday. He has not yet entered a plea in the charges.

He is due to appear in court at 2:30 P.M. CT (2030 GMT).

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

    BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. EV charging has for years been a loss-making business as a whole for BP and rivals as they invest heavily in its expansion. "If I think about a tank of fuel versus a fast charge, we are nearing a place where the business fundamentals on the fast charge are better than they are on the fuel," BP's head of customers and products Emma Delaney told Reuters.

  • Alabama gymnastics to make network television history in meet at Florida

    Alabama gymnastics and Florida are set to make history Sunday in a nationally-televised meet in Gainesville.

  • U.S. House panel subpoenas social media firms in Jan. 6 attack probe

    The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed Facebook parent Meta, Google parent Alphabet, Twitter and Reddit, seeking information about how their platforms were used to help spread misinformation and violent extremism in the failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election. "We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further," the House Select Committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

  • COVID-19 Omicron variant now dominant in Italy, health body says

    The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is now predominant in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, accounting for 81% of cases in a flash survey on Jan. 3. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 28% of cases on Dec. 20. "In Italy on January 3, the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated prevalence of 81%, while Delta was at 19% of the sample tested", ISS said in statement.

  • OnPolitics: SCOTUS blocks COVID vaccine-or-testing mandate

    The Supreme Court halted enforcement of Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers but permitted mandates for healthcare employees to stand.

  • Figure Skating Fans Are Going to Melt over These Adorable Gifts

    Here you'll find 13 gift ideas for figure skating fans. From figure skating accessories to decor, you'll find a bunch of cute figure skating gift ideas.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority took yet another hit after revelations that his staff had partied in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband, at a time when mixing indoors was banned. * Italy lifted an entry ban on people who had visited any of eight southern African states which it imposed in November as the Omicron variant began to spread. * The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of Americans, while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

  • Capitol rioters charged with seditious conspiracy

    The Justice Department filed the most serious charges in its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot. Members of the Oath Keepers, including its leader Stewart Rhodes, were charged with seditious conspiracy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.

  • America's vaccination drive runs out of gas after Supreme Court ruling

    The U.S. is likely reaching the end of the road on new vaccinations, after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large employers.Why it matters: Cash prizes and other incentives barely moved the needle on vaccinations. So the government turned from carrots to sticks — but now it has lost its biggest stick.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It is now highly unlikely that the U.S. will hit the

  • Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

    #Bills vs. #Patriots: Final injury reports has one team healthy and one not:

  • Founder of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

    Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

  • Washington Post Torches Kevin McCarthy: ‘Thrown In His Lot With Enemies Of Democracy’

    The Post’s editorial board said an “unprecedented” step must be taken against the top House Republican.

  • Kid of the Year Finalist Kai Shappley, 11, Takes on Lawmakers in Her Fight for Trans Rights

    Kai Shappley didn’t feel scared when she sat before the Texas Senate committee in April 2021. Shappley urged lawmakers to vote against Senate bills 1311 and 1646, which banned doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment to transgender kids like herself. “It makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist,” she continued.

  • Analysis-U.S. built 'textbook' case of sedition charges for Capitol attack -legal experts

    U.S. prosecutors appear to have proceeded carefully in bringing sedition charges against 11 people linked to a far-right militia who took part in the deadly 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and are likely to obtain convictions, legal experts said. An indictment https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1462481/download was released on Thursday against the founder of Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-arrests-far-right-militia-group-oath-keepers-leader-jan-6-probe-nyt-2022-01-13, and 10 purported members of the group, accusing them of conspiring to forcefully oppose the transfer of power between then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, to his successor, Democrat Joe Biden. Seditious conspiracy is defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States" and the U.S. Department of Justice has been wary of lodging such a charge in part because of losing a case 12 years ago, a former government lawyer said.

  • TikTok Creator Rory Teasley Allegedly Choked to Death by Boyfriend

    When police got to the apartment, authorities said the boyfriend told officers that Teasley was “sleeping” on the couch.

  • ‘A town of racism and bigotry.’ Letter refutes pleasant memories of Mayfield.

    OpEd: I have a different perspective on growing up in Mayfield. As a Black American, my experiences were quite different.

  • Dem Senate candidates rally against “sellout” Sinema

    Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are now explicitly campaigning against one of their potential colleagues, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — branded by one as a "sellout" for opposing filibuster changes to enact party priorities.Why it matters: It's an evolution of an increasingly popular strategy among Democrats: turning legislative inaction to their advantage by casting themselves as the "50th vote" for programs or the filibuster changes needed to pass President Biden's agenda.Get marke

  • The January 6 committee subpoenas Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit after finding their responses 'disappointing' and 'inadequate'

    Rep. Bennie Thompson sent letters to each company's CEO highlighting how they failed to disclose documents "critical" to the Capitol attack investigation.

  • Colorado to 'aggressively assert' water rights with Nebraska

    Colorado's governor is warning he will “protect and aggressively assert” his state's water rights after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan to spend $500 million on a canal and reservoir project that includes claiming access to land in Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he will work with Nebraska but wants more details about what the state has planned. “We will continue to protect and aggressively assert Colorado’s rights under all existing water compacts," Polis said in a statement Wednesday evening.

  • ‘I Don’t Care About That!’: Trauma Nurse on Scene of Deadly Shooting Fires Back at Off-Duty Deputy Who Appears More Concerned with Explaining Why He Shot Black Man Instead of Providing Aid

    The 911 call made by the sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina has been released. The city council has […]