The Founder of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN), Robert Barrie, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Founder, Robert Barrie, recently bought AU$127k worth of stock, for AU$0.22 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Freelancer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Barrie is the biggest insider purchase of Freelancer shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.22. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Freelancer share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Robert Barrie was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Robert Barrie bought 1.21m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Freelancer insiders own 83% of the company, worth about AU$82m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Freelancer Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Freelancer insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Freelancer. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Freelancer (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

