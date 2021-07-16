Founder of guardianship firm gets 47 years in federal prison

Jul. 15—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge in Santa Fe on Thursday sentenced the founder of one of the state's largest guardianship firms to 47 years in federal prison for orchestrating a decade long scheme that embezzled more than $11.7 million from special needs and disabled clients so she and her family could live the life of luxury.

Susan Harris, 74, built her nonprofit Ayudando Guardians Inc. in Albuquerque to serve the needs of those who weren't able to manage their finances, said U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez.

But Harris used her "position of public trust over unsuspecting and vulnerable clients" to steal their Social Security disability, veterans benefits, and private accounts from inheritances or medical settlements, Vazquez stated.

Over a span of four years, for example, she chalked up more than $1 million in personal purchases on the company's credit card, tapping client funds, the evidence showed.

"Mrs. Harris, I'm almost without words," an emotional Vazquez told her in the courtroom. "What you have done is just astounding to me. It's just caused so much harm."

Her husband, William Harris, a guardian at the firm, received the maximum penalty of 15 years for conspiracy to launder money.

His wife pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering and other charges in 2019 after federal authorities charged them, her son, and her business partner at the firm in July 2017. The firm then was closed.

The judge on Thursday took special exception to a statement Susan Harris made to the court and to victims and their families in court before sentencing.

Susan Harris said she was sorry but noted she didn't handle the money.

"I stood by knowingly. That makes me responsible," Harris stated.

At the sentencing hearing, Vazquez told Susan Harris she was minimizing her role in the "widespread theft" and fraud that affected up to 1,000 clients over a decade. The judge said it appeared she had a "lack of understanding of the harm caused to victims."

The lengthy sentence also reflects "the consequences of her decision to flee" when she and her husband originally were due in March 2020 for sentencing in the case but absconded to Oklahoma, the judge stated.

The pair was captured six weeks later living in an apartment with $400 in their possession.

"She thinks only of herself," Vazquez said of Susan Harris. "(Her decision to flee) shows she lacks remorse and has absolutely no respect for the law."

Last year, Harris's partner, Ayudando chief financial officer Sharon Moore was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the embezzlement scheme. Harris's son by a first marriage, Craig Young, Susan Harris's adult son,, is serving a 71 month prison sentence. He was a highly paid Ayudando caseworker, according to federal prosecutors.

"The defendants systemic theft of client money has left hundreds with little to nothing left to live on," Vazquez said.