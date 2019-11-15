Is Founder Holdings (HKG:418) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Founder Holdings Limited (HKG:418) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Founder Holdings

How Much Debt Does Founder Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Founder Holdings had HK$188.0m of debt, an increase on HK$164.2m, over one year. However, it does have HK$489.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$301.1m.

SEHK:418 Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Founder Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Founder Holdings had liabilities of HK$508.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$57.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$489.1m in cash and HK$613.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$536.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Founder Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Simply put, the fact that Founder Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Founder Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Founder Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to HK$1.0b, which is a fall of 2.1%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Founder Holdings?

While Founder Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of HK$99m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. The next few years will be important as the business matures. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Founder Holdings insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.