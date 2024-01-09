Founder of KC company Jericho Home Improvements, John Bartrom, killed in Sunday shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting just after midnight Sunday has been identified as a local entrepreneur and owner of a Kansas City home remodeling company.

John Bartrom, 46, who founded Jericho Home Improvements, LLC, died after he was found shot in a business parking lot on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to a medical call just after midnight Jan. 7 to the 6200 block of Prospect Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found Bartrom lying unresponsive in a parking lot.

According to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, Bartrom appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency and officers rendered aid to him until emergency medical services arrived.

Bartrom was taken to an area hospital where it was later discovered he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The killing is the second homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star.

Bartrom’s family confirmed Tuesday to The Star that he had died and that the family plans to travel to Kansas City in the coming days.

In the Kansas City community, Bartrom was known for appearing in advertisements for his business, Jericho Home Improvements. The company specializes in single-family house construction with a focus on remodeling bathrooms and kitchens.

The company website claims the title of “largest independent kitchen and bath remodeler in the nation.” It serves at least 57 regional municipalities, according to a service map on the site.

Bartrom founded Jericho Home Improvements in 2009 after working in sales at other companies, including Home Depot. On his LinkedIn page, Batrom said he wanted to build a strong culture at Jericho of taking care of employees and “doing the right thing.”

The company website also explains its charitable activities with a message from Bartrom. Some charities the company has been involved with include The Global Orphan Project, Living Water International and Habitat for Humanity.

“Giving back is a belief that is ingrained into the heart of Jericho, and is something we live and breathe every day,” Bartrom wrote on the website.

The investigation into Bartrom’s death is ongoing. Police have taken one person of interest into custody, officers confirmed Tuesday. KCPD has not released any further information on the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.