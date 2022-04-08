Founder of largest gang-intervention and rehab program speaks with city justice system leaders

The founder of the world’s largest gang intervention and rehab program was in Duval County on Thursday, helping police and leaders in the justice system tackle the local gang problem.

“It’s about a lethal absence of hope, people who can’t imagine their future,” Greg Boyle said. “It’s a way to spread the word about, what if we offer incentives to people to change their lives rather than to incarcerate our ways out of all our problems.”

Boyle is the founder of Homeboy Industries, which provides support for former gang members and previously incarcerated people.

The book signing and presentation were held by the State Attorney’s Office, in an effort to spread knowledge to local prosecutors, law enforcement, and others who joined.

On a local level, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said they’re working to do what’s best for public safety.

“We have lots of support and services, the sheriff’s office does this work routinely where they do custom notifications and call-ins to offer the people we know who are creating the havoc, an opportunity to get out,” she said. “If you want to get out, we’re going to set you up with a job, we’ll set you up with the services you need.”

Throughout the years, gang affiliation has been believed to be part of several crimes and murders throughout the city of Jacksonville. Boyle says a way to get members out of gangs is by focusing on prevention, intervention, and enforcement.

“Create a place that’s safe and subsequently what happens is people want to feel seen and then the hope is they will in fact feel cherished and that’s how things change,” he said. “When people are cherished, and they know the truth of who they are,” Boyle said.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson also said social media is creating issues as well. She said many are threatening and celebrating violence through drill rap videos. She believes social media has “added a complicated layer to getting dynamics in our city,” adding that it wasn’t a factor on a local level, or nationwide about 10 years ago.

