The Founder of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH), Bahram Akradi, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) should definitely note that the Founder, Bahram Akradi, recently paid US$12.95 per share to buy US$299k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Life Time Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Stuart Lasher bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.84. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Life Time Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Life Time Group Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Life Time Group Holdings insiders own 6.9% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Life Time Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Life Time Group Holdings. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Life Time Group Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

