The Founder of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK), Michael Held, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Held, the Founder of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK) recently shelled out CA$115k to buy stock, at CA$5.90 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LifeSpeak

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder Michael Held was not their only acquisition of LifeSpeak shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$292k worth of shares at a price of CA$7.60 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$5.72). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months LifeSpeak insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$6.72. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LifeSpeak insiders own about CA$98m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeSpeak Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in LifeSpeak shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LifeSpeak. While conducting our analysis, we found that LifeSpeak has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

