Founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural firms arrested by SBU for treason

Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained the founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural firms, the SBU reported on Telegram on Jan 5.

SBU officers detained the suspect in his son's apartment in Kyiv, where he was hiding and planning to escape to Russia.

A food company owned by the suspect had reportedly been operating in occupied Kherson Oblast, and the SBU has claimed that this company was one of the key food suppliers for the Russian troops occupying southern Ukraine.

In addition, the SBU believes that this company was registered with the Russian tax services operating in occupied Kherson Oblast, paying over 100,000 RUB ($1,100) per month in tax to the Russian government. The firm is also believed to be one of the leading financial donors of a fund that was created by decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in April 2023.

According to the SBU, the suspect transferred control of warehouses belonging to the company in Kherson Oblast to Russian troops, who use them to store military equipment, including self-propelled artillery and MLRS storage. The latter have been used to shell the territory of Beryslav District in liberated Kherson Oblast.

The SBU seized documents, seals, computer equipment, and a mobile phone during their arrest, which they say features evidence of the suspect’s collusion with Russia.

He has been charged with providing aid to the enemy, and may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine