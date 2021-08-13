Founder of PAC that gave to Herrell accused of child sex trafficking

Aug. 12—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The founder of a political action committee that contributed to New Mexico Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell's campaign has been indicted on federal child sex trafficking charges in Minnesota.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota W. Anders Folk announced Thursday that Anton Joseph Lazzaro, 30, was arrested on suspicion of recruiting or attempting to recruit six minors to engage in commercial sex acts.

Lazzaro is the founder of Big Tent Republicans, which on its website says they support Republicans who are women, minorities and members of the LGBTQ community. The group's website says they are dedicated to widening the base of the Republican Party.

Herrell, a member of the Cherokee Nation who represents southern New Mexico in Congress, is one of 10 Republicans displayed on the group's website as an example of a politician the group supports.

The group gave $2,800 to Herrell's campaign in October 2019, according to the Federal Election Commission's website.

A spokesman for Herrell couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Lazzaro is accused of recruiting the minor victims from May 2020 through December 2020, according to a copy of the indictment. Lazzaro was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday and appeared before Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson, who ordered that Lazzaro be held in custody at least until his formal detention hearing, which is set for Aug. 16, according to a federal court website.

The indictment said the victims were all under 18 years of age.

Lazzaro is facing 10 charges: conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minor, five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of obstruction.

Federal prosecutors said they believe there are additional victims and asked them to call the FBI in Minnesota.