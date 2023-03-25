The Founder of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH), Matthew Ehrlichman, Just Bought 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) should definitely note that the Founder, Matthew Ehrlichman, recently paid US$1.28 per share to buy US$235k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Porch Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Matthew Ehrlichman was not the only time they bought Porch Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$3.66 per share in a US$1m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Porch Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$1.92. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
Porch Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Porch Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Porch Group insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Porch Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Porch Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Porch Group. For example, Porch Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

But note: Porch Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

