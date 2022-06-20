The Founder of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR), Jared Isaacman, Just Bought 8.3% More Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, Jared Isaacman, recently bought a whopping US$876k worth of stock, at a price of US$31.60. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.3%.

View our latest analysis for Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder Jared Isaacman was not their only acquisition of Shift4 Payments shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$46.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$32.50). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jared Isaacman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jared Isaacman bought a total of 265.69k shares over the year at an average price of US$45.88. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Shift4 Payments insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The Shift4 Payments Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Shift4 Payments insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Shift4 Payments you should be aware of.

Of course Shift4 Payments may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.