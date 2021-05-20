Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance to step down as CEO

Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, is stepping down as CEO and moving to a new role, the company said in a memo released Thursday.

Why it matters: The replacement of Zhang with human resources chief Liang Rubo, another TikTok co-founder, marks the "biggest corporate shake-up" at the firm since it launched in 2012, going on to become a major social media player in China and turning TikTok into a massive global force, per Reuters, which first reported the news.

The big picture: The move follows a tumultuous few months for the Chinese-owned company, which former President Trump regularly criticized.

Trump last year ordered TikTok to sell its U.S. operations to a domestic buyer, citing security fears.

President Biden's administration has since paused negotiations.

What to expect: Zhang will move into a "key strategy" position later in the year.

In the meantime, he and Liang "will work side by side over the next six months to ensure the smoothest possible transition," ByteDance said in the memo.

What they're saying: "There are still many things that we need to improve, and I think someone else can better drive progress through areas like improved daily management. The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager," Zhang said in the memo to employees.

"I'm more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people."

Of note: Last month, TikTok named ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as its CEO, and Vanessa Pappas, who previously served as interim head of the company, as the video-sharing platform's COO after TikTok's former CEO Kevin Mayer resigned during tensions with Trump.

