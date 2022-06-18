Founder & Vice Chairman Jonathan Rothberg Just Bought 4.3% More Shares In Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Investors who take an interest in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) should definitely note that the Founder & Vice Chairman, Jonathan Rothberg, recently paid US$2.26 per share to buy US$119k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hyperfine

Notably, that recent purchase by Jonathan Rothberg is the biggest insider purchase of Hyperfine shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.97 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jonathan Rothberg was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Hyperfine

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hyperfine insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hyperfine Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Hyperfine shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hyperfine.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

