Founder of Wagner PMC shows how he "sought meeting" with Zelenskyy near Bakhmut

Yevgeny Progozhin, a leader of the Wagner private military company, has posted a video of the militants supposedly shooting in the direction of Bakhmut and him offering President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet.

Source: Prigozhin's Press Service Telegram channel

Details: The channel posted several videos of Prigozhin telling that he arrived closer [to the frontline] and asked to shoot from a Pion self-propelled gun when he found out that Zelenskyy was in Bakhmut. "If he [Zelenskyy] draws his attention [to us], we are ready to meet at any moment; we will figure out who owns what and where… at once," Prigozhin says in one of the videos.

After the militants shot, Prigozhin had stated that "there was no response".

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on 20 December. He met with the Ukrainian military and decorated the Ukrainian defenders.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War reported on 12 December that the Wagner private military company, headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, kept creating military bodies in Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts.

