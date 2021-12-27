🌱 Founders Academy Student Arrested + Naked Suspect In Court

Up and at 'em, Woonsocket! Sylvia here, pinch-hitting for Kathleen. Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started. Here's everything happening around Woonsocket today.

Here are the top four stories today in Woonsocket:

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates explained last Monday that they arrested two students who made threats to three different schools inside the district. One was a 12-year-old student who was arrested at the Founders Academy at Beacon and charged with disorderly conduct. The second arrest was involved another 12-year-old at Villanova Middle School. This child had a knife in his backpack. (WPRI) A 35-year-old Woonsocket man was arrested Thursday. The suspect was naked when he “approached a security guard and broke into a Cranston home.” The suspect was in a red minivan when he followed the female guard. The break-in happened a couple of hours later. This time, the homeowner chased him off. The suspect confessed and was “charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.” This suspect was arrested in 2015 for indecent exposure that took place in Smithfield. At his Friday court appearance, the judge ordered a “mental health and substance abuse evaluation.” The suspect is due back March 23. (WPRI, 2) There is still no update on the suspect that led the Woonsocket PD on a chase earlier in December. The car was a 2018 White Hyundai Tucson that was stolen toward the end of November in Warwick. “Despite numerous requests, Warwick Police would not release any information on the suspect, the victim or the stolen vehicle.” (ABC 6) We learned on Monday that the sixth annual Saulsbury Invitational scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of COVID. Other high school sports tournaments are also being canceled or postponed. As you know, the boys’ hockey Mount St. Charles Holiday Face-Off match was canceled Sunday. (CT Inside)

