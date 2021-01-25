Be like the Founders. Amend the Constitution, change laws, fix the problems Trump exposed.

Our rickety Electoral College worked this time around, barely, despite the best efforts of former President Donald Trump and far too many Republican senators and House members. But that should not blind us to the desperate need to address major issues with the presidency — something the Founding Fathers themselves would undoubtedly urge us to do.

The natural inclination of many will be to urge restraint in making changes to the presidency, but the Founders had no trouble amending the Constitution — in fact, it was amended far more in the first few years of the nation’s founding than it has been ever since. When Thomas Jefferson saw the veneration his countrymen were fast developing for the U.S. Constitution, he warned against it. “Some men look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched,” he wrote. Such reverence failed to recognize that “laws and institutions must go hand and hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes… more enlightened… institutions must advance.”

Worries that Congress would dominate

No part of the Constitution proved as vexing for the founders as the presidency. Virtually every aspect of the office was endlessly debated, and many of the major elements were only settled upon in the waning days of the Convention. Even then, the exact nature of executive power was left somewhat vague. This was at least somewhat intentional — the Founders purposefully included a certain amount of studied ambiguity to give the document some flexibility.

The issue that most troubled them was how to elect the president. When the delegates finally settled on the Electoral College, it was — ironically — one of the aspects of the Constitution of which they were the proudest, even though it quickly proved to have major flaws. The election of 1796 ended up pairing the Federalist John Adams with the Republican Thomas Jefferson. The election of 1800 fared even worse. Jefferson was meant to be the Republican presidential candidate, but he ended up tied with Aaron Burr, who was ostensibly supposed to be his vice president. The election was thrown to the House, which remained deadlocked through 35 ballots. Threats were made about resorting to force. At last, on the 36th ballot, Jefferson was chosen to be the next president of the United States.

The Founders quickly addressed these obvious problems, and in 1804 the nation ratified the Twelfth Amendment, which made a number of significant changes to the Electoral College. This hardly solved all of the issues with it, as our recent experience of congressional vote counting revealed, but it solved many of them.

When the Founders wrote the Constitution, they were far more worried about the possibility of Congress dominating the other two branches than they were about too much executive power. In fact, one reason they made the office of the presidency as powerful as they did was to enable the president to push back against congressional overreach.

But the situation has changed drastically since the Constitution was ratified. Although Congress was the dominant branch during the 19th century, the presidency has grown in power throughout the 20th and 21st centuries — so much so that some political scientists now refer to the “imperial presidency.” And Congress has become increasingly dysfunctional, which has left it less and less able to act as a check on presidential power.

The need to make changes now

Although astute observers have warned about presidential power for years, former President Donald Trump’s behavior in office laid bare a number of problems with the current scope of the office that desperately need to be remedied. And Republicans should be as eager to reform the presidency as the Democrats. Neither party gains when the president can run roughshod over political norms of behavior (most of which are not even in the Constitution).

For example, the pardon power clearly needs to be narrowed so that future presidents cannot use it to protect themselves or high-ranking appointees from being held accountable. And after Trump’s re-appropriation of defense funds to build a border wall, Congress needs to make sure that it regains control of the purse strings. It should also give itself explicit power to subpoena executive branch officers. And it should require future presidents to disclose their tax records and put in place more explicit rules against financial self-dealing. Rules should also be established shielding state election officials from executive branch interference.

Those are only a few of the most obvious issues, some of which are included in a bill working its way through the House. These and other changes would help rein in the presidency and restore balance among the branches as the Founders intended. Both parties would benefit from them. After recent events, there is no excuse for not instituting reforms as quickly as possible. The Founders weren’t afraid to make changes to the Constitution. We shouldn’t be either.

Andrew Trees is the author of "The Founding Fathers & the Politics of Character."

