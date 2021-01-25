Be like the Founders. Amend the Constitution, change laws, fix the problems Trump exposed.

Andrew Trees, Opinion contributor

Our rickety Electoral College worked this time around, barely, despite the best efforts of former President Donald Trump and far too many Republican senators and House members. But that should not blind us to the desperate need to address major issues with the presidency — something the Founding Fathers themselves would undoubtedly urge us to do.

The natural inclination of many will be to urge restraint in making changes to the presidency, but the Founders had no trouble amending the Constitution — in fact, it was amended far more in the first few years of the nation’s founding than it has been ever since. When Thomas Jefferson saw the veneration his countrymen were fast developing for the U.S. Constitution, he warned against it. “Some men look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched,” he wrote. Such reverence failed to recognize that “laws and institutions must go hand and hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes… more enlightened… institutions must advance.”

Worries that Congress would dominate

No part of the Constitution proved as vexing for the founders as the presidency. Virtually every aspect of the office was endlessly debated, and many of the major elements were only settled upon in the waning days of the Convention. Even then, the exact nature of executive power was left somewhat vague. This was at least somewhat intentional — the Founders purposefully included a certain amount of studied ambiguity to give the document some flexibility.

The issue that most troubled them was how to elect the president. When the delegates finally settled on the Electoral College, it was — ironically — one of the aspects of the Constitution of which they were the proudest, even though it quickly proved to have major flaws. The election of 1796 ended up pairing the Federalist John Adams with the Republican Thomas Jefferson. The election of 1800 fared even worse. Jefferson was meant to be the Republican presidential candidate, but he ended up tied with Aaron Burr, who was ostensibly supposed to be his vice president. The election was thrown to the House, which remained deadlocked through 35 ballots. Threats were made about resorting to force. At last, on the 36th ballot, Jefferson was chosen to be the next president of the United States.

John Trumbull&#39;s painting of the Declaration of Independence in the Capitol Rotunda on May 15, 2003, in Washington, D.C.
John Trumbull's painting of the Declaration of Independence in the Capitol Rotunda on May 15, 2003, in Washington, D.C.

The Founders quickly addressed these obvious problems, and in 1804 the nation ratified the Twelfth Amendment, which made a number of significant changes to the Electoral College. This hardly solved all of the issues with it, as our recent experience of congressional vote counting revealed, but it solved many of them.

When the Founders wrote the Constitution, they were far more worried about the possibility of Congress dominating the other two branches than they were about too much executive power. In fact, one reason they made the office of the presidency as powerful as they did was to enable the president to push back against congressional overreach.

Trump's lies: Trump's 5-year campaign of lies led to the Capitol attack. And we just let it happen.

But the situation has changed drastically since the Constitution was ratified. Although Congress was the dominant branch during the 19th century, the presidency has grown in power throughout the 20th and 21st centuries — so much so that some political scientists now refer to the “imperial presidency.” And Congress has become increasingly dysfunctional, which has left it less and less able to act as a check on presidential power.

The need to make changes now

Although astute observers have warned about presidential power for years, former President Donald Trump’s behavior in office laid bare a number of problems with the current scope of the office that desperately need to be remedied. And Republicans should be as eager to reform the presidency as the Democrats. Neither party gains when the president can run roughshod over political norms of behavior (most of which are not even in the Constitution).

Speaking up: Centrist Republicans, speak up! We must take a stand against the insurrectionists

For example, the pardon power clearly needs to be narrowed so that future presidents cannot use it to protect themselves or high-ranking appointees from being held accountable. And after Trump’s re-appropriation of defense funds to build a border wall, Congress needs to make sure that it regains control of the purse strings. It should also give itself explicit power to subpoena executive branch officers. And it should require future presidents to disclose their tax records and put in place more explicit rules against financial self-dealing. Rules should also be established shielding state election officials from executive branch interference.

Those are only a few of the most obvious issues, some of which are included in a bill working its way through the House. These and other changes would help rein in the presidency and restore balance among the branches as the Founders intended. Both parties would benefit from them. After recent events, there is no excuse for not instituting reforms as quickly as possible. The Founders weren’t afraid to make changes to the Constitution. We shouldn’t be either.

Andrew Trees is the author of "The Founding Fathers & the Politics of Character."

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Change Constitution and laws to rein in presidency and empower Congress

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote. Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he's saying: "What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months to go forward. We have got to act now," Sanders said. * "We're going to use reconciliation — that's 50 votes in the Senate, plus the vice president — to pass legislation desperately needed by working families in this country right now." * When asked if he wants a relief bill passed before former President Trump's impeachment trial begins the week of Feb. 8, he said: "We've got to do everything. This is not — you don't have the time to sit around, weeks on impeachment and not get vaccines into the arms of people."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • AdUltimate Pet Nutrition

    Aging Cat? Help Them Thrive by Changing One Thing

    Veterinarian and Author of the Best Selling Book, "The Ultimate Pet Health Guide", Reveals Silent Clues That Your Cat is in Distress.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants. "Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," said Benjamin Netanuahu, the Israeli prime minister. It came as a study in Israel reported a 60 per cent drop in over-60s being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks after being vaccinated, in the latest sign that the jabs are effective. According to Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, there was a significant decrease in hospitalisations from day 23 onwards, which was two days after patients received their second jab. Also on Sunday, Israel expanded its rapid vaccination drive to include 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter examinations. The winter matriculation certificate is a significant part of university and military admissions. At least one dose has been administered to around a quarter of Israel’s 9 million-strong population. The vaccine is generally available to over 40s or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine, in return for sharing extensive data on their vaccination campaign with the rest of the world. Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli health minister, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose offered around 30 per cent protection from coronavirus.

  • California to lift stay-at-home orders on Monday: report

    California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has decided to lift the orders as ICU availability in the regions that remained under the stay-at-home order, including the Bay area and Southern California are projected to rise above the 15% threshold that triggered the lockdown measures, according https://bit.ly/3sSPOfp to San Francisco Chronicle. California has reported over 3.1 million cases and 36,745 deaths so far, a Reuters tally showed. Strict stay-at-home orders were renewed for much of California in December to avert a crisis in hospitals.

  • Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest

    A 34-year-old grizzly bear captured in southwestern Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region, Wyoming wildlife officials said. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on calves in the Upper Green River Basin area. Biologists learned of the bear’s longevity after euthanizing the bruin, which had preyed on cattle and then finally, calves.

  • AdInvesting US

    Iconic Wrestlers Who Are Different Today

    Here's What The WWE Stars of the Last Couple Decades Are Doing Now

  • New CDC director said Biden administration is struggling with lack of vaccine data

    The Biden administration aims for 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days as president.

  • Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

    A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years. Trump this month became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice after the Democratic-controlled House, with the support of 10 Republicans, voted to charge him with incitement of insurrection for a fiery Jan. 6 speech to his followers before they launched a deadly assault on the Capitol.

  • Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. The entry of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the world's highest rates of infections. It also has threatened to undercut Israel's highly successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    Sunnyvale Senior Apartments May Have People Raving

    Over 55? You may want to start packing your bags for senior apartments near you. Look for local senior apartments.

  • Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for second day as tensions rise days into Biden term

    China ramped up its pressure on democratic Taiwan over the weekend, with an unusually large number of fighter jets approaching the island in a "test" for the new administration of US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, 12 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, along with a reconnaissance aircraft and two anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. A day earlier, China sent eight bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets to the same area to the southwest of the island, as well as one reconnaissance aircraft. On both occasions, Taiwan sent up aircraft, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor their activity. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, and has been angered by a show of increased US support for Taiwan during Donald Trump’s administration. In recent months, China has carried out frequent, at times daily, incursions aimed at pressuring President Tsai Ing-wen’s government to accept Beijing’s demand that it recognise Taiwan as part of China. These incursions have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance planes in recent weeks, rather than the warplanes seen over the weekend.

  • Trump shuns ex-presidents club

    It's a club Donald Trump was never really interested in joining and certainly not so soon: the cadre of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside often bitter political differences and even join together in common cause.

  • China says coronavirus traces found in vaccination sites, but not infectious

    China has found harmless traces of the novel coronavirus in some COVID-19 inoculation sites potentially linked to vaccine liquid, its disease control centre said. Samples taken from tables, walls, doorknobs and hallways of the sites tested positive for the virus but were not infectious, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) said in a statement late on Sunday. The traces had identical genome sequences as the strain found in used vaccine vials but were different from the strains currently spreading, China CDC said.

  • AdPost Fun

    Man Gives Girlfriend Necklace, Then She Screams

    When Anna received a unique necklace from her boyfriend Terry, she had no idea it would end up changing her life...

  • What next for Trump - and Trumpism?

    Stripped of presidential powers and silenced online, can Trump still make a political comeback?

  • Five people, including pregnant woman, killed in 'act of mass murder' in Indianapolis

    A motive wasn't immediately known. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought "terror to our community."

  • Fourth Zimbabwean Cabinet member dies of COVID-19 in surge

    Four Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, three within the past two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the coronavirus is reaping a “grim harvest” in the country. Then came the death of the transport minister.

  • AdBoredom Therapy

    Little-Known Details About 'The Twilight Zone'

    'The Twilight Zone' is one of the most imaginative shows in American television, however, it's origin is not as simple as fiction.

  • Column: You thought McConnell was tough as majority leader? Wait until you see him as minority leader

    Get ready for the same tough-as-nails obstructionist we saw when Obama was in office.

  • Iran asks Indonesia to explain seizure of tanker accused of illegal oil transfer

    Iran has asked Indonesia to provide details about the seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a day after Jakarta said it had seized Iran and Panama-flagged tankers in its waters. Indonesia said on Sunday its coast guard had seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country's waters. Coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan province, will be escorted to Batam island in Riau Island Province for further investigation.

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • Adsearchlime

    The Price Of These Hearing Aids May Surprise You

    Search for hearing aid styles. The affordable price makes these hearing aids hard to resist

  • Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

    Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her former students in Australia, capping a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia's Jewish community. Malka Leifer, who is wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia, was placed on a flight early in the day, several hours before Israel was to close its international airport to nearly all air traffic due to a raging coronavirus outbreak. Israeli media photographed Leifer boarding a plane at Ben Gurion Airport, her ankles and wrists shackled.

  • Ted Cruz's 'Pittsburgh over Paris' campaign shows us just how dumb the Biden years are going to be

    Barely any time has passed since President Biden's inauguration, and Republicans have already returned to their bag of shenanigans.

  • Michael Cohen suggests Trump may have already secretly pardoned himself and his children

    Michael Cohen said the ‘pocket pardon’ could be the ‘get out of jail free card’ for Donald Trump