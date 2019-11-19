The Founders and Their Jackboots

In the intramural food fight on the American right, our patience and friendships have been strained for lack of clear, shared definitions. Namely, I’m not sure that when we’re talking about “the common good,” “nationalism,” or even “classical liberalism,” we are working with shared definitions.

For example: My colleague Kevin Williamson has lately developed an unlovely habit of calling everyone he dislikes a fascist. He calls New York Post editorial-page editor Sohrab Ahmari a “bantamweight Mussolini” going through a “jackboot phase,” because Ahmari believes in “the common good,” biblically defined. Last week Senator Marco Rubio — drawing on the work of Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIII — promoted a notion of making capitalism work for the common good, which Williamson calls “the familiar moral basis of fascist economic thinking.”

On matters of Church and state, Williamson puts Thomas Jefferson, President John Adams, and liberty on one side, and the abyss of Josef Ratzinger, Ahmari, Il Duce, and the common good on the other. Government, Williamson informs us, is “not a fitting instrument of moral instruction,” and we should not invest “mere political functionaries with the power of moral compulsion.” Williamson implies that such ambitions are pharaonic — they had to be humbled by ten plagues for the lesson to settle in that we should not put our trust in princes.

Williamson believes the only proper object of government is securing liberty. Liberty to do what is presumably the next question. But I presume he would object if some enthusiastic God-botherer like Ahmari tried to write into an American constitution a directive about “the duty of all men in society, publicly and at stated seasons, to worship the Supreme Being, the great Creator and Preserver of the universe.” Or even worse, if such a constitution said that “the happiness of a people and the good order and preservation of civil government essentially depend upon piety, religion, and morality” and made provision for the government to intervene when people don’t set up “the institution of public worship of God” voluntarily. This is precisely what the President Adams put near the top of the constitution that he wrote for Massachusetts.

Does Williamson believe that the Massachusetts of 1780 was a fascist state? Does he think Adams’s provision that the institution of public worship be made by the government (where it wasn’t volunteered) led to jackboots? I seriously doubt it. On the other hand, the current Massachusetts Supreme Court believes that Adams hid the concept of same sex-marriage within the same constitution. People claim to believe anything when expedient. But if Massachusetts wasn’t a prison house in 1780, then maybe just maybe we’re exaggerating the enmity between the Founders and concepts like “the common good.”

Funnily enough, the same God that Williamson claims sent plagues to teach Nozickian libertarianism to Egyptians then explicitly instructs His chosen people to build a theocracy in the Levant and also bids them to be faithful to Him not just as individuals but corporately as a nation.

That brings us to the nationalism part. Just as our Founders could be acquainted with the common good, so could nationalists be liberals. Williamson has noted that people who are comfortable with some aspects of the new nationalism would not even be in America if previous American nationalists had had their way. Various immigration restrictionists didn’t want my Irish ancestors, or Ahmari’s Iranian parents, or Mark Krikorian’s Armenian family to become citizens, he notes with evident relish.

But ironies abound. Political nationalism is less an ideology than a kind of temper — an opportunistic one that can take other ideologies in hand at will. Williamson’s objection to myself, Ahmari, and Krikorian is the exact same one made by the Know Nothings themselves: that we Catholics can’t help but pollute his Jeffersonian idyll with our foreign ideology. Williamson is right that some modern nationalists share with the Know Nothings the preference for controlled immigration as a policy. Highmindedly, Williamson adheres only to their prejudices.

He has dinged me for being a nationalist of two countries at once — for America and Ireland. But why not those two and more? As G. K. Chesterton put it: