For founders who want to launch apps, 'being non-technical is not a limitation'

Miranda Halpern
·6 min read

Based in Warsaw, Poland, Intent assists a wide variety of companies with everything from product design and UX to development and deployment of connected devices. It caters to diverse sectors, with customers such as sleep tracker ŌURA, trivia game HQ, Tomorrow Health, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz and Nike.

To get a look at how Intent tailors its approach to client needs and how the company helps clients get their products from inception to the market, we spoke with Wojciech Borkowski, its head of business development, and CTO Peter Tuszynski.

As a development shop, how involved do you get when helping clients validate ideas before they bring their apps to market?

Our service goes beyond being a typical dev shop, as we align with clients to be "think partners" — this is the methodology we use when approaching any new project. We help clients to validate ideas, as their success is crucial to the outcome of a project. We act as a second pair of eyes and assess the project and its assumptions through our frameworks and techniques, such as design sprints and lean canvas.

We only accept a low percentage of clients who approach us, because we are highly specialized in delivering digital solutions where a physical device is present.

It’s important to have a battle-tested process for product validation. Our clients are often very focused on the hardware side, which requires us to be more diligent when working on the software/firmware side of the project to ensure everything will work together smoothly.

Can you describe the intake process for new clients? How do you assess their requirements, and what information do you need before you can share an estimated project timeline and budget?

We apply our own processes partially or fully depending on where the client is at with their product development. Our PM and UX teams also conduct workshops, as we typically work with net-new project types and things that we haven’t done before.

We need to understand the budget, project objectives, and timelines to help the client navigate the project and get it to fit their requirements. This is done through workshops and a few methodologies that we use to get us and the client aligned in terms of knowledge and project scope.

Help TechCrunch find the best software consultants for startups. Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

What's a ballpark quote for the average project, and how frequently do you communicate with clients once the work is underway?

Each project is different, but the majority of projects fall into the six-figure range.

We have developed different ways of working that we apply based on the project type and client expectations. We deploy a range of tools to keep clients up to date, and this is typically accompanied by different meeting types, such as developer dailies and weekly or biweekly demos and planning sessions, which follow a scrum format.

What percentage of your clients are non-technical people who have an idea, but no coding experience? How much of a limitation is that for launching an app?

Around 50% of our clients are non-technical founders starting a net-new project, which means Intent acts as a "think partner", or, in effect, a CTO for their project. Many successful startup founders have no technical background, but do possess great product, sales and marketing skills, so being non-technical is not a limitation when working with the right technological partner.

We not only act as a partner, we can also help them build their own internal team, even going as far as hiring a CTO.

As a consultant, is helping clients avoid scope creep part of your role? If so, how do you help manage their expectations?

Yes, that’s why we emphasize understanding their customer personas and user journeys. We then work with the client to scope out their MVP using industry-leading workshop methodologies and processes.

We’re very diligent in prioritizing the features that make their way into the prototype, and we actively avoid reinventing the wheel by using many ready-made components that we can quickly integrate into the project without spending much time doing custom development.

What's your average timeline for delivering a working app after you've signed a contract? What do you need to accomplish before you can share wireframes?

Each project is very different, as we try and prioritize the development of brand new ideas that take us out of our comfort zone. That said, we can typically build an MVP for any product within four months.

Do you also oversee the QA process? Can Intent help clients navigate the approval process for app stores?

Not only do we oversee the QA process, we deeply believe in engaging QA engineers from the earliest days of the project so they can get a head start on designing the overall testing strategy and creating test cases.

Additionally, our staff has a deep understanding of the approval process for a given app platform, along with the guidelines that must be followed. Our engineers regularly attend conferences like Apple’s WWDC or Google’s IO, where they get to meet and talk with folks who are responsible for the approval process so they can give better support when any unexpected issues arise during the application submission.

Do you provide any marketing services?

We don’t offer pure marketing services to clients, but can help them figure out personas for their client types, which in turn helps them identify the best distribution channels.

Do you work on both hybrid and native apps? What can you tell us about the benefits and drawbacks of each, and when do you encourage clients to go hybrid?

We work on both native and hybrid apps. Since we specialize in building apps that talk to various peripheral and connected devices, native technologies prevail. However, we have working experience with nearly every hybrid stack out there (React Native, Flutter, etc). In fact, we maintain some of the most widely adopted open source Bluetooth Low Energy libraries for ReactNative.

Every project is different and a lot of the work we do is net-new, meaning it hasn’t really been done before. There isn’t a silver bullet stack we recommend to our partners. However, our team has found Flutter is great for deploying prototypes quickly. For apps that require the native look and feel, especially on iOS, we tend to lean towards a native toolchain.

Have you ever turned down a client? Are apps you won’t work on, e.g, games, dating, etc.?

Sadly, we only accept a low percentage of clients who approach us, because we are highly specialized in delivering digital solutions where a physical device is present. The industry of connected devices is still maturing, which means we had to coin our own term, "PxD," which we describe as the "intersection of physical and digital." A good cultural fit is also a big factor on both sides, as no one wants to butt heads throughout the project.

Who owns the source code once the project is complete? How is the source code managed?

The intellectual property rights of the project and code ownership belong to our partners. We do not practice vendor lock-ins. We found the best way to retain a client is to deliver outstanding work backed by years of experience.

Typically, we use Github to store all our source code and integrate it with continuous integration pipelines so that each piece of code our engineers commit to the repository is automatically tested and built. For some specific projects, we have aligned with our partner’s setup, which include Gitlab and self-hosted git repositories.

//embed.typeform.com/next/embed.js

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • McDonald’s Soda Is Superior for More Reasons Than You Think

    We’ve already established that the FAQ pages for various restaurants can offer a funny glimpse into the priorities (and preoccupations) of a given business. But they can also be pretty instructive. On McDonald’s FAQ page, you’ll find a hilarious humblebrag pertaining to the fast food chain’s fountain soda: “Why does Coca-Cola taste so good at McDonald’s?”

  • 24 Awesome Bosses Who Prove That Going To Work Doesn't Have To Suck

    I'm not crying, I'm just watering my face...View Entire Post ›

  • What's Something Toxic About The Industry You Work In That Most People Wouldn't Realize?

    Just because "that's how it's done" doesn't mean it's right.View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Here's How Much Money You Actually Need to Retire at 55

    How to approach your retirement savings so you can get off the 9-to-5 grind early and spend more time traveling.

  • Florida trooper struck by drunk driver says she was 'just doing her job’

    Many people are calling Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck a hero, but she says she was just doing her job when she maneuvered her vehicle into the path of a drunk driver who plowed through road closures meant to protect those running in the Skyway 10K.

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Smartmatic says it's continuing to press its defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell after a judge dismissed the case

    Smartmatic filed a backup lawsuit against Sidney Powell in Washington, DC. The judge presiding over that case gave Dominion's lawsuit the green light.

  • Japan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs

    Japanese brands Uniqlo and Japan Tobacco made U-turns and said they were stopping business in Russia, joining the corporate crowd shunning Moscow on Thursday, and Britain escalated sanctions against oligarchs including Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Investment bank Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to quit Russia, and global grain trader Bunge said it had suspended new export business from Russia, although it is still crushing oil seeds for the domestic market.. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would emerge stronger and more independent from Western sanctions, which he said were inevitable.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Oil extends losses; Russia to fulfil supply contracts

    Oil prices settled about 2% lower on Thursday after a volatile session, a day after its biggest daily dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone. Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, oil markets have been the most volatile in two years.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Newsom Proposes California Gas Rebate to Combat Rising Prices at the Pump

    California residents pay by far the highest price for gasoline in the United States, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled that he is ready to act on this particular issue. His solution? The governor has...

  • Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

    Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. E. Jean Carroll's single claim of defamation “could have been tried and decided — one way or the other — long ago," U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. In a written ruling dated Thursday but publicly filed Friday, Kaplan cited delays caused by Trump's legal tactics as he rejected the former president's attempt to countersue Carroll under a law sometimes used to challenge defamation lawsuits that unfairly make claims.

  • Kim Kardashian's "Advice" for Women in Business Sparks Outrage

    Kim Kardashian's recent advice for women in business has sparked outrage on Twitter, with users...

  • ‘Our original approach didn’t quite get the job done’: Disney CEO Bob Chapek caves to pressure over company stance on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    The House of Mouse boss faced intense criticism from several employees who took to social media to speak out.

  • Why are gas prices so high in Illinois? Here are 3 reasons, and some ways to save

    Gas prices nationally rose 2.9 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. It's up 59 cents from last week and 1.47 from last March.