Founding family of UK's Daily Mail mulls taking it private

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — The founding family of Britain’s Daily Mail is considering making a bid worth 810 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to bring the parent company behind the country’s biggest-selling newspaper back into private hands after 90 years on the stock market.

The newspaper and other publications are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust, which has been listed on the London stock market since 1932. Jonathan Harmsworth, known as Lord Rothermere and the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder, is already the firm’s controlling shareholder through his family trust.

The aristocrat is mulling a bid to take the company private on the condition that it sells off its insurance business and a stake in online car seller Cazoo.

Daily Mail and General Trust confirmed Monday was in talks to sell its insurance risk division following approaches from interested parties. In a statement, it said that the proposed sale could be completed in the third quarter if it goes ahead.

The group added that if conditions are met, Rothermere’s holding company Rothermere Continuation Ltd. would consider a cash offer of 251 pence per share to take the rest of the company private. That values the group at about 810 million pounds.

The news follows the Daily Mail group’s reorganization in recent years, which saw it sell its stakes in property search website Zoopla, financial information provider Euromoney, and online education business Hobsons.

The Daily Mail was first published in the 1890s and the group now owns the Mail titles as well as the Metro and i news.

Rothermere has until Aug.9 to make a formal offer under stock market rules.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Never Sell

    Dividend stocks have an advantage over peers in that they deliver income on top of any potential capital gains. Let's look at why Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) are just the type of investments you can feel comfortable owning over the long term.

  • Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

    AT&T (NYSE: T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised its payout annually for 36 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow on those dividends over the past 12 months. The stock also looks dirt cheap at nine times forward earnings.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats.

  • Anil Ambani’s rising star on the stock market is a “feel good” trend that won’t last

    Over the last year India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made headlines for some stellar business moves. Now, his younger brother Anil Ambani is also in the limelight—but for completely different reasons.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Fragile Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. 21Vianet Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

    Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has opened offices in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. "VinFast has set up representative offices in five international markets and will soon open showrooms in California," Vingroup said.

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit is expected to start July 15, and the IRS has already started sending out letters to 36 million families it believes are eligible to receive...

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Howard Marks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Marks’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Howard Marks. Born in New York, Howard Marks started […]

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    The technology sector has been a little volatile since the beginning of this year, which has led some investors to look for insights into technology stocks that can go the distance in their portfolios. Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has been a go-to resource for many investors, so we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their take on three of Wood's picks: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Brian Withers (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre may not be one of Cathie Wood's ARK fund's largest holdings, but with more than $180 million in the stock, she clearly likes this Latin American specialist.

  • Big Investor Bought Apple and Chinese EV Stocks NIO and Li Auto. Here’s What It Sold.

    DNB Asset Management bought more Apple and NIO shares, started a stake in Li Auto, and halved an investment in Intel.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Amid Post-COVID Demand Boom and Price Volatility

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy amid post-COVID demand boom and price volatility. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Amid Post-COVID Demand Boom and Price Volatility. Oil companies, perhaps one of the biggest losers […]

  • Rupee Slides Toward Year’s Low as India’s Trade Deficit Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of wild volatility in the rupee, India’s widening trade deficit and elevated commodity prices are bearing down on the currency, reinforcing a recent downward bias and pushing it toward a new low for the year.That’s the view of traders who’ve seen the rupee whipsaw from being Asia’s best performer in the first quarter to its worst in April when another wave of Covid-19 infections took hold.This volatility and the prospect of tapering by the Federal Reserve have also re

  • Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

    Biden could be days away from making the biggest gamble on America in decades. It could be great news for these 3 companies

  • 3 401(k) Mistakes I Regret Making

    At this point, I've been saving for retirement for many years and have a solo 401(k) that I fund regularly. Now one thing I did right was contribute steadily to that retirement plan for many years. As such, I wasn't particularly motivated to sign up for that 401(k) right away -- and I didn't.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Semiconductor Manufacturing

    This crucial segment of the economy has some of the best long-term growth prospects, with dividend sweeteners on top.

  • 3 Top Life Science Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Shares of these overlooked gems could make investors very rich once the rest of the market notices their value.

  • 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Raising Their Payouts By At Least 10%

    Dividend stocks often have the reputation of being stodgy and boring compared to more growth-oriented investments in new or high-tech niches. A few had record years in 2020 and are raising their shareholder payments to reflect that good fortune. Kroger (NYSE: KR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) each have strong prospects for even higher income on the way.