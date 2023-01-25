FoundPac Group Berhad (KLSE:FPGROUP) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FoundPac Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM15m ÷ (RM126m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, FoundPac Group Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured FoundPac Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 58% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, FoundPac Group Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 50% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing FoundPac Group Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

