Is FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 17% over the past month, it is easy to disregard FoundPac Group Berhad (KLSE:FPGROUP). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FoundPac Group Berhad is:

11% = RM12m ÷ RM107m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of FoundPac Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, FoundPac Group Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. FoundPac Group Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.0% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that FoundPac Group Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FoundPac Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is FoundPac Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FoundPac Group Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 61%, meaning that it is left with only 39% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, FoundPac Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about FoundPac Group Berhad. While the company has posted a decent earnings growth, We do feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings at a higher rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on FoundPac Group Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

