Fountain felon arrested with concealed 'ghost gun': Police

Jan. 12—Fountain police on Wednesday found a non-serial numbered "ghost gun" while arresting a trespassing suspect with a long and varied criminal history, according to a Thursday news release from the department.

David Arellano, 38, faces a number of felony and misdemeanor charges including unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation. Arellano had an open warrant on the parole violation at the time of Wednesday's arrest, police said.

At about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a "suspicious male" walking onto people's property and peering into vehicles in the 1000 block of Ancestra Drive, the release stated. Officers received a description based on home security camera footage and found Arellano, who matched the description, "a short time later."

While searching Arellano, police found a "ghost gun" — an unserialized, untraceable firearm that can be bought online as a disassembled kit and put together at home. Ghost gun parts can also be made with 3D printers, according to law enforcement officials.

Arellano's criminal history includes felony convictions for drug possession, hit-and-run, trespassing, menacing and theft, among other offenses, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who may have camera footage of Arellano illegally entering homes or breaking into vehicles, is asked to contact Detective Levi Kleeb at dkleeb@fountainpd.com.