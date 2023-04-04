Fountain police search for man suspected of crashing stolen car

Apr. 3—The Fountain Police Department said it is searching for a man suspected of crashing a stolen vehicle and then fleeing the scene Monday.

Around 10:45 a.m., police asked residents near the 500 block of Windsor Lane to stay inside and lock doors and windows. Officers have since cleared the area, though the suspect has not been found, police said.

"We are not aware of any threat to the public regarding this incident," police said in a Facebook post.

A stolen vehicle was spotted at the Love's Travel Stop, located at 5505 Travel Plaza Boulevard, and fled the area when officers tried to make contact, the post said. The vehicle traveled southbound on Bandley Drive until it crashed a short time later, and one of the occupants fled the crash, police said.

That person is believed to be a male in his 20s who was last seen wearing blue jeans and an "unknown color shirt" in the area, and may be injured from the crash, according to the post.