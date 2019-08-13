Fountain Set (Holdings) (HKG:420) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited (HKG:420) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Fountain Set (Holdings)'s Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Fountain Set (Holdings) had HK$798.5m of debt, up from HK$735.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has HK$1.07b in cash, leading to a HK$268.8m net cash position.

How Strong Is Fountain Set (Holdings)'s Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fountain Set (Holdings) had liabilities of HK$1.69b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$376.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$1.07b and HK$1.33b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$333.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Fountain Set (Holdings) is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Fountain Set (Holdings) has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Another good sign is that Fountain Set (Holdings) has been able to increase its EBIT by 26% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Fountain Set (Holdings) will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Fountain Set (Holdings) has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Fountain Set (Holdings) recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Fountain Set (Holdings) has HK$269m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 26% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Fountain Set (Holdings)'s use of debt is risky. Another factor that would give us confidence in Fountain Set (Holdings) would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.