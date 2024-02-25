Fountain Valley store owner frustrated after another attempted burglary

The owner of a beauty store in Fountain Valley is speaking out after another attempted burglary targeted his business.

Anthony DeFalco, who owns Orange Coast Beauty Supply, says his business has been burglarized four or five times, and he’s tired of dealing with the fallout.

“To those punks out there that are breaking into businesses, get a job,” DeFalco said. “Please stop.”

DeFalco took measures into his own hands after the last time his store was hit by thieves. He says the previous theft happened roughly six months ago, and that the suspects made off with roughly $18,000 worth of merchandise.

Because of the incident, DeFalco invested in a high-tech security system to help thwart future attempts, and that decision paid off.

The latest burglary attempt happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Security footage shows two suspects attempting to break a window with a pipe, and then later, using his feet.

When both attempts failed, one of the burglars tried to put his hand through the glass but couldn’t because the store has a specific type of riot glass that will shatter, but stay in one piece.

“We spent over $4,000 on that,” DeFalco said about his security system. “We are still paying that.”

The store owner says that the damage from the break-in attempt cost him roughly $850. DeFalco is growing frustrated with the frequency of the burglaries.

“It’s happened so many times, and we provided the police [security footage],” DeFalco said. “They seem very helpful, but they haven’t been able to catch anybody.

DeFalco adds that the Fountain Valley Police Department has been very helpful and acknowledges how difficult it is to catch the burglars.

But, as a small business owner, he is hopeful that something can be done by law enforcement to limit the amount of times his store, and others in the area are being targeted.

DeFalco admits that he is angry with how many times he has to deal with burglaries, and is hopeful that the suspects in these smash-and-grab incidents will be caught.

“I don’t want harm for anybody,” he said. “But I do want them to be stopped.”

Several businesses in the shopping complex were affected during the recent burglary attempt.

DeFalco says thieves have targeted his own brand of high-end products, particularly Moroccan oil. He adds the impact of these burglaries could be devastating.

“Some smaller businesses, when hit like this, would be enough to put them under,” DeFalco said. “And that breaks my heart for them.”

