Fountain woman to get no jail time for sexually assaulting 13-year-old, mother unhappy with plea deal

Feb. 16—A Fountain woman who was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and becoming pregnant with his child accepted a plea deal Thursday, and as a result will avoid further jail time for the allegations.

Andrea Neenet Serrano, 31, is accused of having a sexual relationship with the boy who Serrano said viewed her as a "mother figure," according to Serrano's arrest affidavit.

Serrano originally faced two charges, sexual assault against a child and sexual assault against a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust; but Thursday morning Serrano entered a plea of guilty to the charge of incest — an amended charge added for Serrano to plead guilty to.

The plea deal agreed upon by Serrano comes with a potential sentencing of 10 years to life on sex-offender intensive supervision probation, as well as having to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.

The plea deal also stipulates that there will be no additional jail time given to Serrano at sentencing.

The mother of the victim spoke to Judge William Moller prior to the plea deal being accepted to voice her displeasure with the fact that Serrano may not receive any jail time for her crimes.

"She (Serrano) sexually assaulted my 13-year-old son ... She introduced him to drugs, she needs to be in jail," the mother of the victim said in court. "It's a double standard. If she was a man, and my son was a girl she (Serrano) would be behind bars right now."

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

Sign Up

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Despite the objection to the plea deal from the victim's mother Judge Moller accepted the agreed upon plea deal, and set for a sentencing hearing to take place May 18.

Story continues

The prosecution noted during the plea deal that Serrano had given birth to the child she conceived with the victim, and she is currently caring for the child.

Custody and visitation of the child was a topic briefly discussed as an unresolved issue at the end of the hearing, but Moller stated it was not something that could be resolved in his courtroom and would need to be resolved by the Department of Human Services.

Serrano is currently out of custody after having posted a $70,000 bond in July 2022, and will remain out of custody on bond until her sentencing hearing.

Serrano currently has two additional misdemeanor cases open in 4th Judicial District Court for violating the terms of a protection order, and is slated to go to jury trial on both cases next month on March 13.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE