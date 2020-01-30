Is Fountaine Pajot (EPA:ALFPC) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Fountaine Pajot SA (EPA:ALFPC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fountaine Pajot's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of August 2019, Fountaine Pajot had €41.8m of debt, up from €42.4 a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has €46.8m in cash, leading to a €4.98m net cash position.

How Strong Is Fountaine Pajot's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fountaine Pajot had liabilities of €88.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €40.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €46.8m as well as receivables valued at €9.27m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €73.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Fountaine Pajot is worth €178.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Fountaine Pajot also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Fountaine Pajot grew its EBIT by 34% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fountaine Pajot's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Fountaine Pajot may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Fountaine Pajot actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.