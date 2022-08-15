FountainHead RI hosting community educational panel event

On the future of currency and underlying technology

On Wednesday, August 17th, the FountainHead RI community will be hosting its second and final community educational panel event of 2022 on the future of currency and underlying technology use cases when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts and so much more. This event will be held in-person and is free to attend.

“Our events, such as this one, continue to be well aligned with the topics our community is looking to learn more about. Over the years, FountainHead RI has become the gold standard for giving back, knowledge awareness, and tactical networking in Rhode Island and the broader New England area”, said Jason Dodier, co-founder of FountainHead RI.

The FountainHeadRI Fall event will take place at The Guild on 461 Main Street in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Moderator:

Joan Bigham - Managing Director at Blockchain Research Institute

Panelists:

1) Elizabeth (Liz) Tanner – Rhode Island Commerce Secretary

2) Brendan Quinn - Founding and Managing Partner of Cantilever Advisors. Formerly Managing Director of Strategic Capital - Silicon Valley Bank.

3) Arnell Milhouse - CEO, CareerDevs Computer Science Institute

Logistics:

• 5:30 pm – 6 pm, Informal Networking

• 6 pm – 7 pm, Formal Panel (50 minute panel with 10 minutes Q&A)

• 7 pm – 8:30 pm, Informal Networking

About FountainHeadRI:

An idea based on giving back, promoting growth benefiting RI, and providing leadership opportunities to both the generations before, as well as the generations to follow. FountainHead RI has grown into a community of over 1,100 rising stars and current industry and business leaders from various sectors and industries from around the country. The idea was simple: get talented, motivated and diverse individuals to come together, so that creativity could prosper and positive change could be enacted. What came out of the initial conversations and meetings, was both inspiring and motivational, and set the foundation for what would become FountainHead RI. https://www.fountainheadri.org/

