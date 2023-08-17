Four 13-year-old suspects arrested in connection with unprovoked attack at South Bay shopping center

Four 13-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack at South Bay shopping center

According to Boston police, on Wednesday, August 16, officers were on patrol in the area of District Avenue in the South Bay Mall area, when they were approached by a victim who was just attacked by a group of juveniles.

The victim told police that the attack was unprovoked and they were punched and kicked multiple times, and were unable to get up.

While the officers were speaking to the victim, the juveniles began to yell at the victim. The group then began to block traffic while screaming obscenities at another juvenile causing a large disturbance in the road, police said.

After being asked multiple times to get out of the street, the juveniles moved and officers attempted to place two suspects under arrest.

According to police, as officers placed two of the juveniles into handcuffs and into a police cruiser, multiple children followed and shouted at the officers.

While officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, and place a third juvenile suspect under arrest a teenage girl “began to interfere with officers and failed to move back after multiple requests,” police said.

After telling the girl multiple times to move back she continued to refuse and was then placed into handcuffs.

Two 13-year-old boys were charged with assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon (shod foot), affray, and resisting arrest.

A third boy, 13, was charged with affray, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police said.

The girl, 13, was charged with interference with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW