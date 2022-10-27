Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says

Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and located where they were living thanks to surveillance and interviews from several witnesses.

Police searched a home on Lundy Road in Yadkin County, where vehicle parts, car batteries, tools and a stolen white Ford Mustang were found. Methamphetamine was also found.

Jonathan Ray Lowman, Brandon Hugh Bell, Dakota Ray Ferguson and Marie Cleary Dugger were all arrested.

Detectives from Yadkin County identified several tools and vehicle parts that were stolen from their county.

Lowman was charged with felony alter, chop shop activity, possession of stolen property, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and felony conspiracy.

At the time of the arrest, Lowman was currently under bond from previous charges earlier this year.

Bell was charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony conspiracy. Bell was issued a 25,000.00 dollar secured bond.

Ferguson was charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy. Ferguson was issued a 15,000.00 dollar secured bond

Dugger was charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy. Dugger was issued a 15,000.00 dollar secured bond.

This investigation is still ongoing, with additional charges anticipated, according to authorities.

