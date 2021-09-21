Four accused of selling hundreds of thousands of dollars in counterfeit items at local malls

Sep. 21—Four people are charged with selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit items out of kiosks at the Town Center and Cumberland malls, according to arrest warrants.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says the suspects have not yet been arrested.

Mobeen Khan, Meraj Sheikh and Noorullah Abdul-Hussain are each accused of one felony count of sale of products with forged trademark or copyrighted design. Khuram Khan is charged with two counts.

The warrants say that on Aug. 11, police executed search warrants at Town Center mall in Kennesaw and Cumberland Mall in Cumberland and found the counterfeit items at multiple kiosks operated by the four.

Mobeen Khan is accused of operating the Cellairis kiosk at Cumberland Mall, where police say they recovered 218 counterfeit items with a value of $64,875. Cellairis kiosk at Cumberland Mall, according to the mall's website, is a retail chain offering a variety of accessories and repair services for smartphones and tablets.

Sheikh is accused of operating the A to Z Accessories kiosk at Cumberland Mall, where police say a search resulted in the seizure of 1,104 counterfeit items with a value of $403,930. According to the Cumberland Mall website, A to Z Accessories sells electronics and entertainment technology and gaming items.

Khuram Khan is accused of operating the Cellaxs kiosk at Town Center mall, a mobile phone repair service, where police seized 406 counterfeit items with a value of $171,955. He is also accused of operating the IGEAR kiosk at the same mall, where police found 392 counterfeit items with a total value of $207,795.

Police say Noorullah Abdul-Hussain operated the Custom Apparel kiosk at Town Center mall and told police he is in charge of operations. Police found and seized at that kiosk 70 counterfeit items valued at $13,150. Custom Apparel is a custom T-shirt store, according to the mall's website.

It is so far unclear why the suspects have not yet been arrested.

