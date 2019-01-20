Four aid volunteers found guilty of dropping off water, food for migrants in Arizona desert

TUCSON — A federal judge found four humanitarian aid volunteers guilty on some of the charges against them for dropping off water and food for migrants at a protected wilderness area along the Arizona-Mexico border, notorious for the number of human remains recovered each year.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernardo Velasco found Natalie Hoffman, a volunteer with humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, guilty on all three charges against her. He also found three other volunteers — Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco-McCormick — guilty of the two charges they each faced.

Hoffman had been charged with operating a vehicle inside the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Arizona, entering without a permit, and leaving behind 1-gallon water jugs and cans of beans. The charges stemmed from an encounter with a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer at Cabeza Prieta on Aug. 13, 2017.

The court found her three co-defendants, all passengers in the truck Hoffman was driving inside the refuge, guilty of entering the area without a permit and abandoning personal property.

Dozens of No More Death volunteers and supporters rally in front of the Tucson federal courthouse on the first day of the trial against four volunteers charged for dropping off water for migrants at the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.

"The Defendants did not get an access permit, they did not remain on the designated roads, and they left water, food, and crates in the Refuge. All of this, in addition to violating the law, erodes the national decision to maintain the Refuge in its pristine nature," Velasco wrote in his three-page order posted online Friday afternoon.

In his decision, Velasco chastised No More Deaths for failing to warn the four volunteers about the full consequences of violating the refuge's regulations. He said all four had acted "in the mistaken belief" that a worst-case scenario for them would have been to get a citation or barred from the refuge.

"No one in charge of No More Deaths ever informed them that their conduct could be prosecuted as a criminal offense nor did any of the Defendants make any independent inquiry into the legality or consequences of their activities," he wrote in his decision.

"The Court can only speculate as to what the Defendants’ decisions would have been had they known the actual risk of their undertaking," he added.

In a statement, Catherine Gaffney, a longtime volunteer with No More Deaths, criticized Friday’s ruling.

“This verdict challenges not only No More Deaths volunteers, but people of conscience throughout the country,” she said. “If giving water to someone dying of thirst is illegal, what humanity is left in the law of this country?”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona, which prosecuted the case, has not responded to requests for comment.

Having been found guilty, each of the four women face up to six months in federal prison and a $500 fine. No date for sentencing has been set yet.

'I was there to leave water'

The trial at the U.S. District Court in Tucson began Tuesday and concluded after three days.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona presented a factual approach, arguing the four women on trial admitted in court to having willingly violated the refuge’s regulations for which they were charged.

The four volunteers testified in their defense that their activities that day were part of sincerely held beliefs to help people in need.

Orozco McCormick said she considered the work almost “sacred,” and described being on the refuge as “like being a graveyard,” because of the number of migrant deaths that had taken place there.