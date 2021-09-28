'A four-alarm fire': Tight Virginia governor's race holds warning signs for Democrats

FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) campaigns with Nikki Haley in Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Ax and James Oliphant
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Joseph Ax and James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Almost a year after President Joe Biden trounced Donald Trump in Virginia, the state's unexpectedly tight race for governor has alarmed Democrats and left Republicans hopeful they can win back crucial suburban voters who left the party during Trump's tumultuous presidency.

With early voting under way, the non-partisan Cook Report has labeled the Nov. 2 contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, a toss-up. A poll last week by the University of Mary Washington gave Youngkin an advantage with likely voters.

That is a surprising show of strength for the Republican in a Southern state that has trended Democratic in recent years. Trump lost by 10 percentage points in November, double his margin of defeat in 2016 in large part because his scorched-earth politics repelled moderate, suburban and female voters.

As one of the first statewide elections since Trump’s departure, the Virginia race is seen as a barometer for national political trends and a preview of what is to come in the 2022 elections that will decide which party controls Congress.

Current Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, cannot seek re-election because the state bars governors from serving consecutive terms.

While McAuliffe, 64, remains favored, Democrats “should absolutely be worried about the prospect of losing this race," said Jesse Ferguson, an aide to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"This is absolutely a four-alarm fire," he said. "It's been burning red-hot for months."

The Biden administration has faced abundant challenges recently, including the chaotic pullout of forces from Afghanistan, the persistent COVID-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border.

This week, the White House faces the prospect of a government shutdown if Congress cannot reach a deal to keep the federal government funded, while Democrats are split over a massive spending bill that includes Biden's key priorities.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week, 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance, while 51% disapproved – his lowest marks since taking office in January.

Youngkin, 54, a former chief executive of The Carlyle Group Inc private equity firm, provides an alternative for voters who were not comfortable with Trump but do not feel at home in the Democratic Party, said Tom Davis, a former Republican congressman from northern Virginia.

"These people voted for Biden because they didn’t want Donald Trump in their living room for four more years," Davis said.

Youngkin, he said, "speaks the language of suburbia. People don’t have to be embarrassed to put a Youngkin sign in their yards."

Democrats are watching the race closely. A lack of enthusiasm among their voters and some independents who backed Biden in November is a worrisome harbinger ahead of next year’s elections, said Ben Tribbett, a Virginia-based Democratic strategist.

“Democrats have a year to turn this around, but right now the electorate is not where we need them to be for the midterms,” Tribbett said.

A CHECK ON POWER

The governor’s race in Virginia has often served as a check on the party holding the White House. After Republican George W. Bush became president, Virginians elected Democrat Mark Warner in 2001. In 2009, Republican Bob McDonnell won a year into Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency. While Virginia has trended in a more liberal direction since then, experts say it is more competitive without Trump on the ballot to galvanize Democratic turnout.

The former president still looms large: The election has become a test of whether Republicans such as Youngkin can successfully navigate the space between having Trump's support and being branded as a full-fledged adherent to his “Make America Great Again” movement.

Youngkin has cast himself as an outsider businessman rather than a politician picking up Trump’s mantle. At the same time, he has tried not to stray too far from Trump's orbit as to alienate his ardent supporters.

He has not endorsed Trump’s false stolen-election claims, although he spoke at an “election integrity” rally in August held by Trump supporters. He has urged Virginians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but has opposed vaccine and mask mandates. Youngkin has advocated for voting by mail - methods that Trump has falsely attacked as untrustworthy.

An adviser to Youngkin, Kristin Davison, said the campaign has brought together “forever Trumpers and never Trumpers” —trying to appeal to Trump’s base while reaching out to independents and disaffected Democrats on issues such as inflation, education and crime.

There is a risk to that strategy. Trump argued in a recent radio interview that Youngkin needs to fully “embrace the MAGA movement" or risk losing. McAuliffe has tried to tie Youngkin to Trump at every opportunity, suggesting there is little daylight between the two.

“He is a Trump wannabe,” McAuliffe said of his rival at their first debate. The second debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS ELECTION

McAuliffe, who served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018, increasingly has made the contest about safeguards against the virus. He has said he would require all teachers and healthcare workers to be vaccinated and has run ads criticizing Youngkin on the issue.

His campaign believes it will be a difference maker with suburban parents, an aide told Reuters.

A source familiar with the White House’s thinking said McAuliffe was running a race centered on COVID-19 and the economy, similar to the themes Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized in handily defeating a Republican-led recall campaign this month.

The White House is not worried about the race, the source added. “We always knew it was going to be close."

(Reporting by Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, and James Oliphant in Washington; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were set to meet Tuesday evening for the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election. Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018, and Youngkin, a former business executive and political newcomer. Democrats made huge gains in Virginia while former President Donald Trump was in office, taking full control of state government, but Republicans are more energized and optimistic about their chances this fall than they have been in years.

  • California becomes 8th U.S. state to make universal mail-in ballots permanent

    California on Monday became the eighth, and by far the largest, U.S. state to make universal distribution of vote-by-mail ballots permanent, a practice that became more widespread during the COVID-19-plagued 2020 election cycle. The measure requiring mail-in ballots to be routinely sent to every active registered voter from now on was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom as the centerpiece of a package of bills aimed at improving the state's overall election system. Its enactment in one of the nation's most heavily Democratic states, and the most populous, contrasted sharply with a wave of new voting requirements and limits passed this year by Republican-controlled legislatures in Texas and the battleground states of Georgia, Florida and Arizona.

  • Moderates and progressives soften negotiating stances as Pelosi predicts major progress on Dems' agenda

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill on ABC's 'This Week.'

  • Inside the San Francisco Bay Area’s pandemic murder surge: ‘No one knows this pain but us’

    Guardian analysis reveals region-wide increase in violent deaths, but Black and Latino residents make up majority of victims Sonya Mitchell’s 23-year-old son, Daimon ‘DaDa’ Ferguson, was killed in a drive-by shooting on 3 September 2020. Photograph: Marissa Leshnov/Marissa Leshnov for The Guardian On the night of 3 September 2020, Sonya Mitchell got a call as she was leaving work. Her 23-year-old son, Daimon “Dada” Ferguson, had been shot in a drive-by outside his older sister’s home. In the mon

  • U.S. Senators call for 'full accountability' in World Bank data controversy

    The top Democrat and Republican on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee have urged President Joe Biden to "ensure full accountability" over a World Bank data-rigging controversy that has embroiled International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva. The panel's chairman, Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican Senator James Risch, said in a letter released on Monday that Biden should direct the U.S. Treasury Department to "do their due diligence with all due haste and, as necessary, ensure full accountability."

  • Can Republicans reclaim suburban voters turned off by Donald Trump?

    A Virginia governor's race is a model for Republicans looking to win back suburban voters who flocked to Democrats during the Donald Trump presidency.

  • The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! | John Legend and the company of Ain't Too Proud Perform

    John Legend and the company from Ain't Too Proud, Nicholas G. Walker, Matthew M. Redmond, James K. Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy perform a Broadway Favorites Medley. Stream The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! now on CBS and Paramount+.

  • Every governor's race is now about Washington

    Every governor's race is now about Washington

  • USPS mail delivery is about to get permanently slower and temporarily more expensive

    The Postal Service is also temporarily increasing prices for all commercial and retail domestic packages for the holiday season, beginning Oct. 3.

  • Jake Gyllenhaal said there was a 'stigma' attached to playing a gay man in 'Brokeback Mountain'

    Jake Gyllenhaal was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Ang Lee's movie, in which he played the lover of Heath Ledger's character.

  • This week is crunch time for Biden's climate agenda

    This week is critical to determining the fate of President Biden's climate agenda.Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last night pledged a vote on bipartisan infrastructure legislation Thursday, rather than today as initially hoped.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democrats and the White House are struggling to corral votes for that bill while negotiating a far larger package of social and clean energy spending they hope to move on an uncertain

  • Tight gubernatorial race in Virginia with five weeks to go until Election Day gives GOP optimism

    A new public opinion survey indicates a close contest in November’s gubernatorial showdown in Virginia, in an election that’s seen as a key barometer ahead of next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be up for grabs.

  • Youngkin clarifies he would have certified 2020 election

    Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin clarified Monday that he would have voted to certify the 2020 presidential election after Democrats pounced on his lack of a clear answer during an Axios interview.Why it matters: Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has branded Youngkin a clone of former President Donald Trump, who has consistently challenged his election loss to Joe Biden. Youngkin told WTKR-TV on Monday, "Yeah, absolutely I would have" certified the results were he in Congress.S

  • Oakland A's nominate Tony Kemp for Roberto Clemente Award

    "I still tell my wife to this day it's the best award I've ever been given in my life," said Kemp. "It's very humbling especially doing things for the community. It feels natural, honestly."

  • Texas Republicans play it safe in redistricting for 2022 and beyond

    Texas Republicans on Monday released a draft proposal for a new congressional map that would add two new congressional seats to the state’s delegation and would largely leave incumbent lawmakers safe.

  • Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

    Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.”

  • First Black women and son of ex-governor among Biden’s NC prosecutor picks

    The president announced his nominees to be the top three federal prosecutors in North Carolina.

  • Idaho COVID Insanity Shows How Much Worse the GOP Can Get

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he would fine businesses with over 100 employees if they enacted a mask mandate.It’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any cause to attack him as she guns for his job.Dying people be damned, as Republicans turn against each other in contests up and down the ballot and across the coun

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]