Four Albuquerque police officers injured in shooting while responding to coffee shop robbery

Several police officers in Albuquerque were injured in a shooting Thursday morning while responding to a robbery at a coffee shop, authorities said.

"Today 4 APD officers were injured in a shooting as they responded to an armed robery [sic] in the area of Juan tabo and Mountain NE," the Albuquerque Police Department posted to social media.

The department said one officer is in critical condition after being shot in the chest above his vest. A second officer was shot in the arm and is undergoing surgery, while a third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest, police said. The fourth officer was injured from shrapnel during the robbery response.

Police said one suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, and several others have been detained. There is at least one suspect still at large, police said during a press conference. The shooting happened when officers responded to a robbery at a Dutch Bros, which is a coffee chain, according to the police.

The department's statement provided a link to a portal requesting anyone with information to share details.

Albuquerque Public Schools announced on social media at least six schools in the general vicinity were on lockdown Thursday.

The city's mayor, Tim Keller, tweeted, "Officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning."

"This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect."

The Washington Examiner contacted APD but did not immediately receive a response.

