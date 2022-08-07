All four Alcorn County Jail escapees recaptured

Aug. 6—CORINTH — The four men who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday morning were apprehended within 24 hours.

Three made it 400 miles away to Louisiana. The fourth never left the county.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said four inmates had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape during the early morning hours of Aug. 5. Security cameras at the jail show the inmates running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, three of the men — Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wigington — were captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with the assistance of the US Marshals service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Saturday morning around 1:30, Alcorn County authorities received a tip about where the fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was hiding. Officers went to the Alcorn County residence here and found him. Braudway attempted to flee and fought the officers, but he was subdued and taken into custody.

Caldwell said the investigation into the escape, including who helped the men after they fled the jail is ongoing.

